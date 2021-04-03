Perfect Scores
• The Neighborhood Chef, 1203 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Mean Green, 403 S. Washington St., Maryville
• Clean Eatz, 551 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville
Violations
• Central Park, 1703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: deep, blackened grooves on cutting board.
• Little Caesar's Pizza, 1741 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: back door self-closure not working properly; outside edges of pans had old food and grime buildup; ceiling tiles and vents had old grime buildup.
• TLC Foundation Station Food Service, 2706 Mayflower Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: utensils not stored properly; large amount of ice buildup in upright freezer.
• Chick-Fil-A, 144 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: ice scoop stored in dirty holder on top of ice machine; single-use cups stored directly on floor.
• New Providence Head Start Food Service, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: wall near three-compartment sink not smooth and cleanable.
• Hampton Inn Food Service, 148 International Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: small refrigerator had no thermometer; apples were not individually wrapped or tongs provided.
• Burger King, 115 Lindsay St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: food or non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; garbage not properly disposed and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or cleaned.
• Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: several cutting boards had deep, blackened grooves.
• Windy City Grille Bar, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 99. Violation: ice bin left uncovered while not in use.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
