Perfect Scores
• Firetower Restaurant at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland
• Three Sisters Lodge Food Service, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland
• The Hub at Blackberry Mountain, 1447 Three Sisters Road, Walland
• Firetower Restaurant Bar at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland
• Buffalo Wild Wings Bar, 224 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Cook Out Restaurant, 1305 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Violations
• Crafted Jolt Mobile Unit, 1921 Big Springs Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: scoop for whipped coffee not properly stored when not in use.
• Maryville Billiards Food Service, 542 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: thermometers not provided nor accurate.
• Rocky Top Snoballs Mobile Unit, 611 Front St., Maryville: 99. Violation: scoop not properly stored when not in use.
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 224 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 97. Violations: utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean.
• Bookmark Café, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville: 99. Violation: lightbulbs unshielded in back kitchen area.
• Hardee’s, 1516 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; most recent inspection not posted.
• Shoney’s, 1021 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• 254 Underground Kitchen, 164 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: food not properly labeled; wiping cloths not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; ventilation and/or lighting not adequate.
• Chick-Fil-A, 1767 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: food not properly labeled.
• Ming Tree Restaurant, 2754 Alcoa Highway, Suite A, Alcoa: 98. Violations: pre-filled tea glasses not covered; bag of rice in dry storage not properly sealed; door of walk-in freezer dirty around handle.
• Smokey’s Pizza, 1607 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: insects, rodents and/or animals present; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned; garbage not properly disposed of and/or facilities not maintained; ventilation and/or lighting not adequate.
• Rice King II, 1887 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: wiping cloth not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Lanai Food Truck, 2605 W Gallaher Ferry Road, Knoxville: 96. Violations: food not properly labeled; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• M.P. Hibachi Grill, 357 Telford St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: employee drink stored above soup stations; wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizer bucket; various ceiling tiles in disrepair.
