Perfect Scores
• Pizza Hut, 2418 Airport Highway, Alcoa
Violations
• Pizza Hut, 375 Hannum St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Pizza Hut, 7955 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 98. Violations: gaskets under the make line are in poor condition; water standing in the bottom of the reach in refrigerator; baseboard/coving missing on the left wall of the dish and walk-in freezer area.
• Pizza Hut, 804 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: pizza make line lids are warped and difficult to open and close.
