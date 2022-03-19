Perfect scores
• The Abbey Bar, 7765 River Road, Townsend
• Mike’s Shaved Ice Mobile Unit 2, 1249 School House Gap Road, Townsend
• Mike’s Shaved Ice Mobile Unit 3, 1249 School House Gap Road, Townsend
• Mike’s Shaved Ice Commissary, 1249 School House Gap Road, Townsend
Violations
• Miss Lily’s Cafe & Catering, 122 Depot St. Townsend: 96. Violations: can opener, not currently in use, contains dark buildup on blade; spatula handle at clean utensil storage warped and surface not smooth and easily cleanable; dark substance present on upper walls (non-food contact surface) of ice machine; ceiling contains dark substance in several areas.
• The Abbey, 7765 River Road, Townsend: 96. Violations: employee bag of donuts stored on shelf with spices and food storage containers; utensils stored on wire shelving racks contain labels from previous use; single-use portion cups at make top stored with food surface face-up; outlet cover removed on hallway outlet near hand sink; window coverings scratched in some areas, exposing insulation.
• The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, 1471 W. Millers Cove Road, Walland: 84. Violations: food handler at grill observed cracking eggs on grill and continuing to prep items, removing gloves, wiping hands and donning new gloves before continuing to plate RTE items; milk, almond milk, coconut milk at server cooler at 48 degrees Fahrenheit, 49 degrees Fahrenheit and 48 degrees Fahrenheit; date marks missing on chicken salad and cooked pasta; pimento cheese and Caesar dressing dated Feb. 25, March 8 and March 9 in outdoor WIC; spices in plastic container at line and in dry stock closet not labeled with product name; employee drinks stored on in-use prep with for-service food; ice scoop at bar stored with handle touching ice; green tape used on front of server sink and on line to hold metal cabinets closed and the surface is not smooth and easily cleanable; high temperature thermometer not available for the Hobart dish machine; dish machine doors contain white buildup at seams; employee jacket stored on food storage shelf containing pears and bag hanging on storage shelves in dry stock with for-service plates and bowls.
• The Barn at Blackberry Farm, 471 Joe Pye Lane, Walland: 94. Violations: plastic bowls stored in flour as scoops; wet nesting present on plastic containers at clean utensil storage; glasses at bar stored with drinking surface face-up, unprotected from environmental contamination; handles of spatulas at clean utensil storage melted and surface is not smooth and easily cleanable; high temperature thermometer not available for high-temp dish machine; interior ledge (non-food contact surface) of ice machine contains a brown substance; ceiling grates above bread area contain heavy dust buildup.
• Bramble Hall at Blackberry Farm, 463 Joe Pie Lane, Walland: 94. Violations: dish employee observed touching soiled utensils then proceeding to put away clean utensils without washing hands; ceiling grates above the True cooler and window contain heavy dust buildup.
• McDonald’s, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
• RT Lodge Food Service, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville: 92. Violations: spices in plastic containers on line not labeled; gnats present in dish area; employee drink stored on in-use table storing silverware and food; cardboard boxes of paper towels stored on floor of dry storage room; cutting boards have deep, dark scratches; spatulas and other utensils have damaged surfaces that are not smooth and easily cleanable; interior front plate (non-food contact surface) of ice machine soiled with brown substance; flooring on line has areas of missing tile pieces.
• Mainstay Suites Food Service, 361 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 99. Violations: physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; most recent inspection not posted.
• Taco Bell, 2013 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: employee drink stored on shelf with food product; outer surfaces of tortilla press at end of line contains food and grease buildup.
• Burger King, 730 Foothills Boulevard, Maryville: 93. Violations: bulk flour container in dry stock has no lid and is not protected from environmental contamination; clean containers at dry storage shelf contain labels from previous use; top of fry warmer where salt and wrappers are stored contains salt and grease and surface is not smooth and easily cleanable; test strips not available for Quat sanitizer at three-comp sink and sani buckets; front plate of ice machine (non-food contact surface) contains a brown substance; interior of chicken breading station contains food debris; ceiling intake vent soiled with dust near kitchen entry; flooring contains food debris throughout establishment; employee jackets stored on top of in-use break racks.
• Taco Bell, 836 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied, cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Buddy’s Bar-B-Q, 2020 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: insects, rodents or animals present; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities/test strips not installed, maintained, used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Kingdom Kare Food Service, 2114 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: gasket in disrepair on Hobart reach-in cooler; ceiling tile in disrepair (water damage/mold) in dry stock room.
