Perfect scores
• Lanier Elementary School Food Service, 6006 Lanier Road, Maryville
• Heritage Middle School Food Service, 3737 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Quiznos, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Mean Green, 403 South Washington St., Maryville
Violations
• The Hub at Blackberry Mountain, 1447 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 99. Violations: apples at front serving area weren’t covered; employee beverage was sitting on a food prep table; most recent inspection was not posted.
• Three Sisters Lodge Food Service, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 83. Violations: employee washed dirty dishes, then put up clean dishes without washing hands first; soiled food contact surface: ice machine; copy of HACCP plan and flow not available on site; food handlers had watches and unrestrained, long hair; knives on the prep table weren’t stored in cleanable fabric; ladle had peeling handle.
• Sycamore Room BMTN, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 99. Violations: food storage containers weren’t dry when stored.
• Quality Inn Food Service, 206 Corporate Place, Alcoa: 99. Violations: dishwasher not properly installed, maintained or used, or didn’t have test strips.
• Cinnabon/Uno, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: floors were dirty around equipment.
• Bojangles, 1911 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: employee not covering beard; food and grime build up on outside of cooler handles; current permit not posted.
• Starbucks, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: poor water pressure or hot or cold water not available.
• Panda Express, 506 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: cup with handle laying in celery; wet nesting pans on a clean rack; food and grime build up on outside of microwave; ice buildup inside walk-in freezer; current permit not posted; most recent inspection not posted.
• Ruby Tuesday, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: inside, reach-in coolers were dirty; bar sink drained to floor due to missing pipe; walls dirty with food splatter; floors under tables and some equipment dirty.
• Taco Bell, 297 South Calderwood St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: various equipment dirty; dumpster door open while not in use; floors dirty along wall and under equipment; stagnant water on floor.
• William Blount Vocational Center Food Service, 227 County Farm Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: dishwasher didn’t have a hot water thermometer; crawling insects around dishwasher; handles and food ends touching in clean utensil bins; deep, blackened grooves in cutting board.
• Hot Stone Pizza, 1313 North Wright Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: employee drink sitting above food prep area; most recent inspection was not posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.