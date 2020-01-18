Perfect Scores
Violations
• Calhoun’s, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: the majority of the cutting boards have dark cuts and scratches.
• Irish Pub, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Irish Pub Bar, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Thai Cuisine, 622 Condry Lane, Maryville: 76. Violations: employees washed hands without hand soap; no hand soap at hand sink in kitchen area; raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat foods in large reach-in cooler; no date marking observed; several units do not have thermometers in them; salt and un-cooked rice being covered on shelf with dirty towel; dirty wet wiping cloth laying directly on cutting board of large prep cooler; chlorine test strips not testing properly; old food and grime built up on handles of units; ceiling tape hanging down holes in kitchen area; seals to cold holding unit has mold.
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1724 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: dirty towel laying directly on cutting board of large prep cooler; plastic utensils stored in different directions; handles on several units have old food and grime buildup; side door to dumpster left open while not in use and bags of trash all around outside dumpster area.
• Taco Bell, 2341 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: food on make line left uncovered while not in use; wet nesting clean pans at three-compartment sink; no quat chemical testing strips on hand.
• Subway, 2580 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: ice scoop is cracked; permit posted has expired.
• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville: 95. Violation: raw eggs, shrimp and pork are stored above ready to eat foods.
