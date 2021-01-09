Perfect Scores
• Twisted Sister Juice Bar, 742 Watkins Road, Maryville
• The Casual Pint, 721 Watkins Road, Maryville
• Townsend Elementary School Food Service, 140 Tiger Drive, Townsend
• The Dancing Bean, 7142 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
Violations
• Panda Express, 506 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: ice buildup around door and floor of walk-in freezer.
• McDonald’s, 2315 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: ice buildup inside door of walk-in freezer.
• Irish Pub, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: cutting board with deep, blackened grooves; light banister in kitchen area not properly covered.
• Irish Pub Bar, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: no sanitizer test strips on hand.
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1724 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: dirty wet wiping cloths laying on food preparation surface; plastic spoons turned in different directions in holder; cutting board in ice cream area had deep, blackened grooves; ice buildup in walk-in freezer; old food and grime buildup on floor underneath equipment.
• Townsend Pancake House, 7767 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations: no items in refrigerator date marked; rust on outside of walk-in cooler.
