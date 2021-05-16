Perfect Scores
• The Colonel’s Coffee Company Mobile Unit, 1118 Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville
• Subway, 806 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
• Maryville Jr. High School Food Service, 805 Montvale Station Road, Maryville
• Seymour Nutrition, 10721 Chapman Highway, Suite 24, Seymour
• Mom and Pops Café, 208 W. College St., Friendsville
• Olive Garden Italian Restaurant Bar, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa
Violations
• Hooters Of Alcoa, 1094 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 96. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; proper backflow devices not installed on plumbing; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Sullivan’s Downtown, 121 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used.
• Midland Restaurant, 155 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 97. Violations: cooked bacon not covered; cutting board moderately grooved and spatulas in disrepair; some lights not shielded; most recent inspection not posted.
• Sunrise China, 2602 U.S. Highway 411 S., Suite 106, Maryville: 93. Violations: back screen door has large holes; dirty wet wiping cloth being stored on prep surface; cutting board to large prep cooler had deepened black grooves; can opener was rusty; no Quat test strips for sanitizer; handles on cold holding units had old food and grime buildup; chest freezer had busted lip; walls had old food and grime buildup; most recent inspection not posted.
• O’Charley’s, 364 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 95. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; garbage nor properly disposed of and/or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Diamondjack Wine Bar, 298 Highland Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: cutting boards had dark cuts and scratches.
• Shaun and Sherrie’s Soul Food, 3318 Grade Road, Rockford: 99. Violation: meat thawing in sink without running water.
• Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violation: old food residue on bread oven.
• Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, 441 N. Hall Road, Alcoa: 93. Violations: food not properly labeled and/or in original container; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; personal cleanliness; wiping cloths not properly used and/or stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used and/or test strips not used.
