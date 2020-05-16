Violations
• Lanier Elementary School Food Service, 6006 Lanier Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: Warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used, or test strips not used.
• Gondolier, 2632 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville: 95. Violations: wet nesting pans on clean rack; several cutting boards deeply cut and scorned; hand sink stopped up; ice build-up on floor in walk-in freezer.
• Sunrise China, 2602 U.S. Highway 411 S., Suite 106, Maryville: 96. Violations: several dirty/wet wiping cloths laying on food contact surfaces; cutting board on large prep cooler deeply scorned; handles on cold holding units and hot holding containers have lots of old food and grime buildup; lots of old food and grime buildup underneath floor equipment.
• Waffle House, 3009 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 85. Violations: cook did not change gloves and wash hands after cracking shelled eggs and then touched ready-to-eat bacon with the same gloved hand; dish machine maximum temperature at 140 degrees (should be at least 165 degrees); eggs at the grill were not properly marked with time and date.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
