Violations
• Misty Morning Cafe, 8213 State Highway 73, Townsend: 99. Violations: front lid of ice machine is broken; expired food service permit posted.
• Bella Roma Pizza, 1718 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 96. Violations: clean knives being stored on wall mount holder that has old food and grime buildup; cold holding units have old food and grime buildup; several reach in freezers need defrosting and new seals; light fixtures are not properly covered in kitchen area.
• Hardee’s, 369 Lindsey Street, Alcoa: 97. Violations: employee jacket laying on single service containers; metal containers stacked while wet; floors excessively dirty under shelving and in tile grout; gasket on walk-in freezer in disrepair.
• Huddle House, 2426 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 75. Violations: priority violations represent poor managerial control; employee health policy is not posted or available during inspection; brown wilted salad greens in reach in refrigerator past discard date; numerous roaches crawling around under and behind equipment and around edges of walls in the dining area; water leaking from dish sanitizer machine pooling on floor where tiles are missing, water is stagnant and does not have a way to drain; excessive old food and grease present behind and under equipment and missing tiles in dish wash area are a potential trip hazard.
