Perfect Scores
• Mom and Pops Cafe, 208 W. College St., Friendsville
Violations
• Midland Restaurant, 155 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: paint on wall in dish room is in disrepair.
• Asian Buffet, 1054 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: equipment doors and handles dirty; stagnant water in areas; missing floor tiles in kitchen.
• Tennessee Treatz Mobile, 2409 Huckleberry Drive, Louisville: 99. Violation: three-compartment sink needs support on front side.
The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.