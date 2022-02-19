Perfect scores
• Apostolic Christian School, 1331 William Blount Drive, Maryville
• Alcoa High School Food Service, 1205 Lodge Street, Alcoa
• Lambert’s Southern Pies and Bake Shop, 131 East Broadway Avenue, Maryville
Violations
• Roberson Family Restaurant, 10211 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 97. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; garbage/refuse was not properly disposed and garbage/refuse facilities were not properly maintained; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 95. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; food and nonfood contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; single-use/single-service articles were improperly stored, used; utensils, equipment and linens were improperly stored, dried and handled; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, Apple Valley Way, Townsend: 95. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; food and nonfood contact services were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; personal cleanliness was not acceptable; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food was improperly labeled and original containers, required records were unavailable.
• Twisted Sister Juice Bar, 742 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled.
• Papa John’s Pizza, 10721 Chapman Hwy, Suite 12, Seymour: 97. Violations: plumbing was not installed and there were improper backflow devices; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; current permit was not posted.
• Alcoa Middle School Food Service, 532 Faraday Street, Alcoa: 98. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• Ruby Tuesday, 109 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 94. Violations: handwashing sinks were not properly supplied and adequate; in-use utensil was improperly stored; single-use/single-service articles were improperly stored, used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; the restaurant was out of compliance with the Tennessee Non-Smoker Protection Act.
• Zaxby’s, 1099 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa: 94. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; plumbing was not installed; there were improper backflow devices; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; utensils, equipment and linens were improperly stored, dried and handled; employee personal cleanliness was not acceptable.
• Wendy’s, 2530 U.S. Highway 129, Alcoa: 93. Violations: inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas were not used; nonfood contact surfaces were not clean; there were improper cold holding temperatures.
• William Blount 9th Grade Academy Food Service, 1126 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Bojangles, 2009 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and cleaned; personal cleanliness was not acceptable; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Sonic Drive-In, 2506 U.S. Highway 129, Alcoa: 95. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; toilet facilities were improperly constructed, supplied and cleaned; warewashing facilities/test strips were not installed, maintained and used; in-use utensils were improperly stored; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Metro Pizza, 1084 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 96. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; single-use/single-service articles were improperly stored, used; utensils, equipment and linens were improperly stored, dried and handled; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Bella, 121 West Broadway Street, Maryville: 98. Violations: food and nonfood contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; food was not properly labeled and original container, required records were unavailable.
• Krystal, 303 Whitecrest Street, Maryville: 94. Violations: most recent inspection was not posted; current permit was not posted; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; plumbing was not installed; there were improper backflow devices; nonfood contact surfaces were not clean; food and nonfood contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; utensils, equipment and linens were improperly stored, dried and handled.
• Domino’s Pizza, 256 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food was not properly labeled and original container, required records were unavailable.
• Diamondjack Wine Bar, 298 Highland Avenue, Maryville: 99. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Sonic Drive-In, 411 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; garbage/refuse was improperly disposed and garbage/refuse facilities were not maintained; utensils, equipment and linens were improperly stored, dried and handled; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• William Blount High School Food Service, 229 County Farm Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: there were improper hot holding temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.