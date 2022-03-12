Perfect Scores
• Mentor Headstart Food Service, 2424 Mentor School Road, Louisville
• Hogwild Snack Shack Mobile Unit, 3142 Allegheny Loop, Maryville
Violations
• Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 2715 Highway 411 S. Maryville: 96. Violations: boxes of food directly on floor of walk-in freezer; Lid to ice at drink machine left open when not in use; cutting board has deep blackened grooves; floor is pitted in several places old food and grime buildup underneath equipment and shelves; walk-in freezer has extreme ice buildup around and on floor; couple of light covers are busted in kitchen area.
• Small Town BBQ, 110 West College Street, Friendsville: 97. Violations: squeeze bottle at line is labeled sriracha but contains liquid margarine; bowl stored in sugar as a scoop; single use service boats are stored face up at line.
• Tail Winds, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: whole apples need to be individually wrapped or provide tongs for costumers to use.
• Friendsville Elementary School Food Service, 207 East 4th Avenue, Friendsville: 99. Violations: handle of delfield cooler is broken and surface is not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Fairview Elementary School Food Service, 2130 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: single-use food storage to-go containers are stored directly on floor at dry stock; no test strips are available for CI sanitizer; ceiling vents contain rust and ceiling tiles contain water damage in kitchen.
• Art of Cakes, 1909 A & B Sevierville Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: boxes of takeout containers are stored on floor in dry storage area; walls beside standup mixer in storage room beside office are soiled with food debris.
• Cristy Lou’s BBQ Mobile Unit, 221 Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored.
• Burger King, 115 Lindsay Street, Alcoa: 97. Violations: non-food contact surfaces not clean; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; not compliance with TN Non-Smoker Protection Act.
• Firehouse Subs, 419 South Washington Street, Maryville: 97. Violations: employee drink stored above food; drinks on dry stock shelf; employee with watch on wrist while making sandwiches; tape wrapped about spray nozzle of three-comp sink.
• McDonalds, 2929 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: low boy at fryer needs thermometer; scoop handle laying ice; box of food on floor; dumpster side doors open.
• Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, 441 North Hall Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: food not properly labeled; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and non-food surfaces contact surfaces not cleanable, constructed and used.
• Hampton Inn Food Service, 148 International Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Snoring Bear Diner, 4543 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland: 95. Violations: ROP salmon at central cooler was thawed on March 6, 2022 and is still ROP; brown sugar and bulk white sugar in plastic container are not labeled; sides of stovetop and grill are soiled with food debris.
• China House, 2909 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville: 96. Violations: opened bag of rice not properly sealed while not in use; shelving covered with cardboard; food storage containers not made of food grade plastic; various equipment dirty with old grease and grime; floors, walls, ceiling dirty with grime and grease.
• Zaxby’s #39401, 2335 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: lid to one dumpster left open and the other one door left open while not in use.
• El Jimador Mexican & Bar, 1705 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 94. Violations: thermometers not provided and accurate; in-use utensils not properly stored; warewashing facilities not maintained, installed, used, test strips; plumbing, proper backflow devices not installed; physical facilities not maintained or clean.
• Par-T-Pub, 218 South Calderwood Street, Alcoa: 97. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Montvale Elementary School Food Service, 3128 Montvale Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: seal of traulsen cooler and WIC seal are soiled with brown substance.
