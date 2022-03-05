Violations
• Townsend Pancake House, 7767 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Townsend: 95. Violations: employee drinks stored on in use prep surfaces throughout kitchen; wet wiping cloths stored on in use prep surfaces; grease and food buildup on sides and rear of grill and oven; dish washer contains white buildup and rust in door seams; and walk in cooler fans contain dust and buildup.
• Blessings Child Care Food Service, 1532 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: needs thermometer in fridge.
• The Casual Pint, 721 Watkins Road, Maryville, 98. Violation: dog present behind bar in drink preparation area.
• Union Grove Middle School, 334 S. Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville: 98. Violation: gnats around dish area.
• Union Grove Elementary School, 330 Old Grey Ridge Road. Friendsville: 98. Violations: no maximum registering thermometer for high temperature dish machine and white substance on upper walls of ice machine.
• Maryville Nutrition, 1782 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: drink mixes stored on the floor in the dry stock room; single use cups stored on the floor; shelving for drink mixes at front of store has drink mix embedded in wood; test strips unavailable for sanitizer at sink; upper lip of ice machine soiled; ceiling tiles contain water damage above mop sink and ceiling in dry stock room contains dust buildup; light not working by back door of store; and most recent inspection not posted.
• Blossom Bowls, 1624 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: ice cream in chest freezer left uncovered; using single use cups to dip ingredients from large containers; and large amount of ice buildup on floor of walk in freezer
• Bojangles, 2468 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: employee drink stored on chicken breading station; clean metal containers stacked while still wet; outside of food storage bins dirty; floors dirty under equipment and old food splatter on walls: current permit not posted; and recent inspection not posted.
• Heritage High School, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Maryville, 99. Violation: mold on tile in dry stock room from water damage.
• El Jimador Mexican Grill & Bar, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville: 78. Violations: hand sink at dish machine not supplied with paper towels; raw fish stored on uncovered plate on wire shelving above uncovered salsa; bake unit not holding temperature; improper sanitizer concentration; no thermometer in make unit; ice scoop stored with handle in ice; test strips unavailable for dish machine and sanitizer buckets; faucet dripping; stagnant water pools on floor; and ceiling water damaged with a black substance outside of walk in cooler.
