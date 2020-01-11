Perfect Scores
Violations
• Irish Pub, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 81. Violations: Dishwasher not properly sanitizing; food not being kept at proper temperatures; food out of date; plastic cup laying directly in ready-to-eat food; dirty/wet wiping cloth laying on food preparation surface; several cutting boards have deep blackened grooves; missing tile with exposed insulation in kitchen area.
• Irish Pub Bar, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 84. Violations: dishwasher not properly sanitizing; ice bin had no cover.
• Sonic Drive-In, 2506 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: non-food contact surfaces not clean.
• Air Bounce Maryville Food Service, 212 South Calderwood St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: thermometer needed in back refrigerator.
• Luxbury Inn & Suites Food Service, 805 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: thermometer needed in refrigerator.
• Brackins Blues Club, 112 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Three-compartment sink without two drainboards.
• Brackins Blues Club Bar, 112 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Three-compart ment sink without two drainboards.
The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
