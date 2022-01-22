Perfect scores
• Bookmark Cafe, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville
Violations
• School of Perpetual Motion Food Service, 1452 E. Brown School Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: single-use spoons were stored in cup with eating surface face up; drawers and shelving in middle island had peeling contact paper and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable; only one sink stopper was present for three-comp sink; ceiling vent above prep table contained dust buildup.
• Brackins Blues Club, 112 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: clean Cambro containers on wire shelf were stacked while still wet; right door of make table had a gasket in disrepair; three-comp sink was without two drainboards; mold was on wall behind wire rack in kitchen.
• Brackins Blues Club Bar, 112 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: three-comp sink was without two drainboards.
• Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping clothes not properly used and stored; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Super Taco, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled; warewashing facilities/test strips not installed, maintained and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Tru By Hilton Food Service, 125 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and used; warewashing facilities/test strips not installed, maintained and used; garbage/refuse not properly disposed; physical facilities not maintained.
• Wild Laurel Cafe, 702 Country Club Drive, Townsend: 99. Violations: walk-in cooler fans contained a black substance.
• Wild Laurel Bar, 702 Country Club Drive, Townsend: 99. Violations: sugar for drink garnish was in unlabeled plastic container.
• Dairy Queen, 1724 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: milk jug on bottom shelf of small reach-in cooler lid was missing; boxes of spoons sitting at drive-thru window were turned in different directions; cutting board had deep blackened grooves; side door and lid left open while not in use; garbage was laying on ground dumpsters; tops of equipment had old food and grime buildup.
• Chik-fil-A, 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: warewashing facilities/test strips not installed, maintained and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
• Las Margaritas, 2635 Highway 411, Maryville: 92. Violations: ice bin to drink machine left open while not in use; dirty wet wiping cloths were laying on food prep surfaces; clean utensils were stored on clean rack with eating ends up; several cutting boards had deep blackened grooves; handles to cold holding units had old food and grime buildup; hand sink faucet would not shut off completely; dumpster lids were broken off.
• Bella Roma Pizza, 1718 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting/designated areas not used.
• Domino's Pizza, 2535 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled; hot and cold water/adequate pressure not available; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Eagleton College & Career Food Service, 2610 Cinema Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; physical facilities not installed, maintained and clean.
• Smokey's Pizza, 1607 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 91. Violations: food not properly labeled/original container, required records not available; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; plumbing/proper back flow devices not installed; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and cleaned.
• Subway, 2580 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: door on front reach-in cooler was in disrepair, causing it not to close as designed; side doors on dumpster were open; door on men's restroom couldn't close properly.
• Quick Fix Coffee, 314 N. Washington St., Maryville: 99. Violations: chlorine test strips needed for three-comp sink instead of the quat test strips.
• Chicken Salad Chick, 726 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: single-use/single-service articles not properly stored, used.
• Cracker Barrel, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 95. Violations: proper cooling methods/adequate equipment for temperature control not used; personal cleanliness not acceptable; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
