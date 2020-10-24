Perfect Scores
• Porter Elementary School Food Service, 4520 Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville
• Chuck's Concessions, 1443 Old Piney Road, Maryville
• REO Cheese Wagon, 346 Deer Run Drive, Maryville
• Sam Houston Elementary School Food Service, 330 Melrose St., Maryville
• Domino's Pizza, 2629 Topside Road, Louisville
• John Sevier Elementary School Food Service, 2001 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Blackberry Farm Brewery, 106 Everett Ave., Maryville: 95. Violation: Dish machine not properly sanitizing.
• TLC Foundation Station Food Service, 2706 Mayflower Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Shoney's, 1021 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 92. Violation: records for items on bar not properly filled out; metal containers stacked on shelf while wet; inside lip of ice machine dirty; stagnant water on the floor near ice machine.
• Central Park, 1703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: extreme ice buildup around compressor.
• Bluetick Tavern, 128 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: thermometers not provided; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Chili's, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 83. Violations: paper receipt wadded up and sitting on top of blue cheese dressing; no sanitizer in dishwasher; steaks not stored at proper temperature; staff drink stored about ready-to-eat foods in prep cooler; all cutting boards have multiple dark cuts and scratches.
• School Of Perpetual Motion Food Service, 1452 E. Brown School Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored and/or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained and/or used; test strips not used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Friendsville Elementary School Food Service, 207 E. 4th Ave., Friendsville: 99. Violation: metal containers stacked while wet.
• Papa John's Pizza, 503 N. Cusick St., Maryville: 98. Violations: employee drink stored above established food in walk-in cooler; floors and walls dirty in various spots.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
