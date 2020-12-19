Perfect Scores
• VFW Post 5154, 2561 Hobbs Road, Louisville
• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville
Violations
• Gracie’s, 766 E. Lincoln Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: thermometers not provided or not accurate; in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and/or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean; most recent inspection not posted.
• Asian Buffet, 1054 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Capitol Theatre, 127 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: in-use utensil not properly stored.
• Blount County Community Action Agency Commissary, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville: 97. Violations: proper cooling methods not used; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Amici, 1420 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: main cutting board in meat room has several dark cuts and scratches.
• Bojangles, 2009 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violation: cutting boards in the kitchen area have dark cuts and scratches.
