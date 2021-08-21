Perfect Scores
• Alcoa Elementary School Food Service, 1200 Springbrook Road, Alcoa: 100.
Violations
• Middlesettlements Elementary School Food Service, 3105 Miser Station Road, Louisville: 99. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display.
• Mary Blount Elementary School Food Service, 131 S. Old Glory Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained and/or clean.
• Jaboni’s Pizzeria, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; in-use utensils not properly stored; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Courtyard by Marriott S-Bar Bistro, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and/or display; utensils, equipment and/or linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
