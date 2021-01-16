Perfect Scores
• Starbucks, 121 Cusick Road, Alcoa
• Taco Bell, 2013 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Parkview Retirement Community Food Service, 1413 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Walland Elementary School Food Service, 247 E. Millers Cove Road, Walland
• Montvale Elementary School Food Service, 3128 Montvale Road, Maryville
• Salsarita’s, 715 Louisville Road, Alcoa
• Apple Valley Cafe, 7138 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
• Fairview Elementary School Food Service, 2130 Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Violations
• Domino’s Pizza, 2535 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: floorboard in disrepair at back hand sink and ceiling tiles out in dish area/dry stock.
• Subway, 310 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: clean, metal containers stacked on wire shelf while still wet.
• Snoring Bear Diner, 4543 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland: 99. Violation: shelf above stove and grill excessively dirty and greasy.
• Best Western Food Service, 162 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled.
• Las Margaritas, 2635 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville; 99. Violation: light banister in kitchen area not covered properly; cover was busted.
• Osaka Japanese Grill, 2338 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: in-use utensil not properly stored; ventilation and lighting not adequate.
• Which Wich, 212 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 96. Violations: can opener had excessive old food buildup in blade area; clean pans were stored while wet; box of single service cups stored on floor; all cutting boards had dark cuts and scratches.
• Taco Bell, 2341 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: wet nesting pans stored on clean rack; ice buildup around compressor in walk-in freezer.
• Southern Twist Nutrition, 1738 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: no thermometer in reach-in cooler.
• Taco Bell, 836 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried and/or handled; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied and/or cleaned.
• Miss Olivia’s Table & Catering, 1108 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: floor is falling in in places; light banister in dish area not working and another one was not covered properly.
