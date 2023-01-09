• Kimberly C. Arden, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, reported at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 6 that someone had taken her white 2019 Nissan Altima worth $22,000 from her driveway. She also reported that one set of her keys was missing. The vehicle was later recovered by Lenoir City Police officers during a traffic stop.
• Judson K. Pinkerton, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville, reported at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 6 that someone had taken $29,000 in cash from a jacket pocket in his home.
• Jonathan M. Burns, Clendenen Road, Maryville, reported at 2:42 p.m. Jan. 8 that someone had taken his Lowe's 5.5-by-9 GPR trailer as well as several tools from his home. The total loss was estimated at $6,060.
• Jason S. Fox, Andy Harris Road, Rockford, reported at 11:26 a.m. Jan. 7 that someone had stolen a pair of bicycles from under his carport. The total loss was estimated at $800.
• Richard L. Thompson, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, reported at 10:50 Jan. 7 that someone had stolen his license plate valued at $28, from his car while it was parked at his home.
Maryville
• A representative of Smoky View Market, 2102 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 8 that someone had entered the business overnight and opened both registers and the safe, taking $1,450 in cash and $780.45 in cigarettes.
• Lee S. Tyler, Atchley Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:05 a.m. Jan 6 that someone had taken his gray 1991 Chevrolet C1500 from the parking lot of Atchley Apartments. No estimated loss was given.
Alcoa
• Isaiah A. Cobb, Alcoa, reported at 3:04 p.m. Jan. 6 that someone had taken his black Ruger Security-9 9mm pistol from his car. No estimated loss was given.
