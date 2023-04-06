COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Josie M. Riley, 21, Patty Road, Maryville
Armando Ovando Trejo, 28, Brookside Avenue, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
Case filed March 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Carol Pavelcik v. Devon Hughes; David Hughes, damages
Case filed March 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
State Of Tennessee, City of Alcoa v. Airport Center Development Partners, LLC, tax dispute
Case filed March 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Ross Croley (et. al) v. Hickory Construction, Inc., Category I Lawsuit
Case filed March 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Elizabeth Helen Graham Freeman v. Trevor Dee Tim Freeman, divorce
Case filed March 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
John R. Underwood v. Suzanne Marie Curtin, divorce
Case filed March 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Bettie J. Woolwine, estate
Case filed March 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Barbara Joyce Powell, estate
Arrests
Quintton D. Bing, 29, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:27 a.m. April 5 and charged with domestic assault, manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Elissa Renee McCroskey, 50, Diamond Head Way, Friendsville
Brittany Nicole Hicks, 35, Sherwood Drive, Maryville
Thefts
Blount County
Cleta L. Carver, Jordan Way, Maryville, reported at 7:27 p.m. April 5 that someone had taken her silver Samsung laptop worth $289 from her house.
Maryville
A representative of Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, reported at 4:09 p.m. April 4 that an employee had taken $1,115.29 in merchandise from the store without paying over seven occasions.
Fraud
Maryville
Nell Anderson Brown, Crest Road, Maryville, reported at 8:36 p.m. April 5 that someone had fabricated a check from her and managed to withdraw $18,000 from her bank account.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
Deputies responded at 12:13 a.m. April 6 to a report of a man cutting his wrist. Upon arrival, they found a 41-year-old Friendsville man and his wife, a 45-year-old Friendsville woman in the bathroom of a residence covered in blood. Deputies said they asked the woman to come out and talk to them, and that her husband locked himself in the bathroom after she left, saying he had a belt and they would have to kill him. Deputies spoke to the woman, who said her husband had become upset with her in the garage and grabbed her by the arm. She said he followed her into the house and grabbed a knife before cutting his chest. She also said she called 911 and tried to put a towel on his cuts, but that he pushed her and almost punched her. Deputies said they tried multiple times to get the man to come out of the bathroom before they forced it open. They said he also ignored multiple commands to put down a belt, and that they used two tasers on him before arresting him and charging him with domestic assault.
