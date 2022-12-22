• Chase Hayden Sammons, 26, Bramblewood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Megan Marie Locklear, 31, Manor Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:56 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dennis Alan Shoffner, 52, Poplar Street, Alcoa
• Earnest Michael Burchfield, 51, Calderwood Highway, Alcoa
• Jammie Eugenia Kusich, 41, Knoxville
• Brian Lance Pressey, 23, Morristown
Thefts
Maryville
• Employees of Back Room Shoes, Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 21 that someone had taken a pair of black Adidas basketball shoes valued at $69.99 without paying.
Recovered Property
Maryville
• Officers reported at 8:37 p.m. Dec. 21 that they had been given a live 7.62 round found at Calvary Baptist Church, 100 S. Rankin Road, Alcoa.
Alcoa
• Officers reported at 9:14 p.m. Dec. 21 that they had found a small baggie of a white crystal-like substance at Weigels, 2024 Topside Road, Alcoa. The bag was placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department for destruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.