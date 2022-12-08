COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Angela Joy Shaffer, 46, Franklin
Cases filed Dec. 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Betty Russell v. Dollar General Corp., damages
• Kathy Vipond; Robert Vipond v. David Alan Reece, damages
Cases filed Dec. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mary Ann Flynn v. Larry Eugene Flynn, divorce
• Michael Wayne Burns Jr., v. Elysha Nicole Burns, divorce
Case filed Dec. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mildred Coulter, estate
Arrests
• Jackie Lee Jones, 42, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:14 a.m. Dec. 8 and charged with theft and three counts of violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mildred T. Vanada, 48, Dublin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with criminal simulation. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Keith Phillips, 55, Coffey Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bobby Lujack Mitchell, 35, Remsen Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:21 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Lee Rose, 32, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:03 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with vandalism. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt
of court:
• Robert Henry Howard Jr., 52, West Hunt Road, Alcoa
Thefts
Maryville
• Employees at Belk, 173 Foothills Mall Dr., Maryville, reported at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 7 that someone had removed the price tag on a jacket valued at $109.50 and left the store without paying for it.
Alcoa
• Michael Hurst, Alcoa, reported at 2:26 p.m. Dec. 2 that someone had taken the license place from a truck in the lot of Hayes Alignment, 2709 N. Wright Road, Alcoa. No estimated loss was given.
Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Joshua A. Rentz, Knoxville, at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 6 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop and said they found suspected marijuana as well as several pipes and grinders.
Recovered Property
Alcoa
• Officers reported at 11:05 a.m. Dec. 7 that they had been given a pill believed to be Clonazepam that was found in a hotel room at Courtyard Marriott, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa. The pill was entered into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department to be destroyed.
