Case filed Feb. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Andrew Kent Hoffman, name change
Case filed Feb. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Joshua Matthew Smith v. Cayla Rhea Smith, divorce
Samuel Antonio Ramirez v. Sandra Idalid Ramirez, divorce
Case filed Feb. 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Katelyn Delores Rousseau v. Kenneth Bernard Rousseau, divorce
Devin Anthony Lee, 27, Marshall Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:42 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Stephanie Rebecca Clanton, 46, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:42 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dewey Nathan Cantrell, 42, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:29 a.m. Feb. 8 and charged with five counts of violation of an order of protection and altering or changing a VIN. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Brandon Lee Schuiten, 36, Clover Hill Road, Maryville
Jeremy Lynn Winstead, 49, Porter Circle, Maryville
Charlotte Lee Russell, 42, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville
Malik Deion Wimbley, 24, Bass Aly, Maryville
Karley Anne Edmonds, 31, Knoxville
Amanda Gail Houk, 39, Andersonville
Arrests
Alcoa
Officers cited Adam Lee Word, 39, Maryville, at 7:34 p.m. Feb. 8 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers searched a vehicle where he was a passenger and said they found a pill bottle containing a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana at his seat.
Blount County
Amanda Kay Dunbar was driving south on Carpenters Grade Road near Best Road at 2:06 p.m. Feb. 7 when her car went off the road and struck the edge of a driveway, becoming airborne before touching down and rolling over. Dunbar, 37, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
