COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Mary Louise Barker, 63, West Ray Avenue, Maryville
Karen Lorene Stark, 52, Jefferson Avenue, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Barbara Pagodin v. Kevin Pagodin, divorce
Case filed Feb. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Myra L. Fernandez v. Jose J. Fernandez, divorce
Case filed Feb. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Sharon Lee Kabool, estate
Case filed Feb. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Rose Laverne Davis, estate
Arrests
Joseph Sylvester O’Connor III, 40, Lanier Road, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 6:57 p.m. Feb. 15 and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and six counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $103,000 pending 9 a.m. Feb. 22 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Shannon L. Gibson, 51, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 3:51 p.m. Feb. 15 and charged with two counts of use of worthless checks. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Vincent D. Whitener, 44, Long Hollow Road, Maryville
Johnny McHenry Jr., 25, Knoxville
Markis Anthony Tuffel, 29, Oakdale Street, Maryville
Wesley Kreed Sneed, 34, Strawberry Plains
Thefts
Blount County
Iven L. Mayes, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 12:21 p.m. Feb. 13 that a tenant had moved out of his rental property on Skyview Drive in Maryville and taken $1,980 in items from the home.
Joseph A. Bushong, Keeble Road, Maryville, reported at 6:44 p.m. Feb. 13 that someone had taken $1,000 in equipment from his rental property on Russell Road in Rockford.
Jessica G. Schroeder, Kettering Court, Alcoa, reported at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 15 that someone had broken into a building project at a residence on North Wildwood Road, Seymour, causing $275 in damages and taking a silver GE refrigerator worth $2,500.
Maryville
Johnathon R. Jones, Lord Avenue, Maryville, reported at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14 that someone had broken into his basement, prying a door from its frame and taking $685 in power tools.
David Kemp, Jones Avenue, Maryville, reported at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 14 that someone had gone through his unlocked 2011 Toyota Prius and thrown the contents around, although the only thing reported missing was a ring with two keys. The total loss was estimated at $95.
Michelle F. Hill, Montvale Road, Maryville, reported at 9:42 a.m. Feb. 15 that someone had taken $33,400 in jewelry and other items from her home over an unknown period of time.
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Colby G. Fry, 18, Radnor Road, at 1:16 p.m. Feb. 15 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers said he had seven THC cartridges and one Delta 8 vape cartridge at Maryville High School.
Alcoa
Officers cited Nicholas R. Garland, 18, Louisville, at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 10 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers searched his vehicle at a traffic stop and said they found a scale and 7.3 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana in his car.
Vandalism
Maryville
A representative of Smith and Wesson, 1852 Proffitt Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 10:38 a.m. Feb. 14 that someone had written racial slurs on the inside of three portable restrooms on the property. No estimated damages were given.
Clint Lee Ogle, Sheffield Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 15 that someone had pried the door handle key cap cover worth $60 off his car while it was parked at his residence.
Fraud
Maryville
Jacob Tillet, Knoxville, reported at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 14 that someone had stolen checks from his mailbox and cashed one worth $1,250 at TNBank, 1311 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Patricia Thompson, Mayfair East, Maryville, reported at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 that she had been selling items online and was given a check for $5,850 and asked to send back a check for $5,700. She said she sent the return check, only to find that the original check was a forgery.
Jessica Kaucher, Somerset Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:09 p.m. Feb. 14 that she had ordered Valentine’s Day cookies from a Facebook page titled “The Bakers Table” and gone to pick them up from the specified location, but the baker never arrived. The total loss was $26.
A representative of Blackberry Farms, 108 W. Church Ave., Maryville, reported at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 14 that someone had taken out a loan for $150,000 in the name of the business without permission.
A representative of Blount Memorial Hospital reported at 12:34 p.m. Feb. 15 that a woman had purchased items from the hospital gift shop with a fraudulent check. No estimated loss was given.
Gail Webb Bray, Hudson Road, Maryville, reported at 11:14 a.m. Feb. 15 that someone had taken one of her checks written for $247.35 from her mailbox and used it for $500 at Walmart in Madisonville.
Recovered Property
Maryville
A representative of USA Super Pawn, 401 S. Washington St., Maryville, reported at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 13 that a black Heritage Rough Rider .22 revolver worth $119 in the business’ inventory had been reported stolen out of Englewood. The revolver was placed into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
A 35-year-old Maryville man reported at 2:06 p.m. Feb. 10 that his brother had tackled him to the ground during an argument. Deputies spoke to the brother, a 42-year-old Maryville man, who said that the two had been in a mutual altercation. They also spoke to a witness, who concurred with the 35-year-old’s story. Deputies arrested the brother and charged him with domestic assault.
