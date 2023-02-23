Case filed Feb. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Dustin Lynn Morgan v. Heather Nicole Morgan, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Tiffany Chyan Sexton v. Michael Wayne Sexton, divorce
Michael Dwayne Wall v. Cheryl Lynn Wall, divorce
Appalachian Title Agency, LLC v. Estate of Larry Jerome Johnson (et. al), propery dispute
Cases filed Feb. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Ronald Lynn Boone, estate
Regarding: Ronald Bryan Little, estate
Cases filed Feb. 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Joe Jennings Campbell, estate
Regarding: Wanda S. Bumbalough, petition for a muniment of title
Regarding: Joyce Rachael Montgomery, estate
Regarding: Cecil Davidson, estate
Regarding: Martha Kate McCammon, petition for muniment of title
Regarding: Virginia Lee Waters, estate
Regarding: Mary Jo McCarter Dickenson, estate
Arrests
Douglas Blaine Sheets, 40, Warbler Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:27 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Phillip Scott Willits, 56, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with two counts of criminal impersonation and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Taylor Ann Lotter, 24, Harriman, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with criminal impersonation. She is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brian Graham, 46, Madisonville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:02 a.m. Feb. 22 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Scotty Eugene Moore, 33, Main Road, Maryville
Lisa Marie Yates McClellan Maas, 43, Knoxville
Jerry Lee Jaynes Jr., 39, Loudon
Glenn Ray Freeman Jr., North Everett High Road, Maryville
