Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Mariah Alexis Carter, 28, Morganton Road
Case filed Jan. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jesse D. Lunsford v. Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., Category I lawsuit
Case filed Jan. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Robert Glen Sparks III v. April Lynn Harris, divorce
• Taylor Ann Grant v. Shawn Riley Grant, divorce
Case filed Jan. 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Seth Alexander Stuckey v. Rickala Pauline Stuckey, divorce
Arrests
• Robert Samuel Strand, 38, Rutledge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving with a revoked license, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Edward Harvey, 53, Conger Road, Louisville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 12:36 p.m. Jan. 11 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Blake Douglas McCarter, 54, Knoxville
Thefts
Maryville
• Tonya Davis, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at 10:41 p.m. Jan. 11 that someone had taken a pair of iPhone 12 Pro Max phones belonging to her and her stepmother from a locker at Planet Fitness, 541 N. Foothills Plaza Dr., Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $2,200.
Vandalism
Maryville
• Jason D. Leverant, Melvin Avenue, Maryville, reported 12:50 p.m. Jan. 11 that someone had painted on the wall of Atwork, 1701 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. No estimated damages were given.
Fraud
Alcoa
• Anna M. Brock, Newport, reported at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 11 that someone had used her debit card at Murphy Express, 1051 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. The total loss was $55.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.