COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Christina Nicole Sharp, 32, Defoe Circle, Maryville; also charged with reckless endangerment
Cases filed Jan. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Roger Burchett, estate
• Regarding: Iva Edna Burkhart, estate
Arrests
• Malik Blakelee Canfield, 18, Pinewood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tommy Eugene Patty, 51, Endsley Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:46 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to follow rule of court. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending 9 a.m. Jan. 24 and 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Howard Wayne Brunson Jr., 54, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:12 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deon D. Lewis, 38, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:01 a.m. Jan. 18 and charged with violation of an order of protection and driving while license revoked. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Russell Hamby, 64, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:46 a.m. Jan. 18 and charged with criminal simulation. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Eman Botrus Abuhania, 23, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
• Joshuia Duane Burgess, 38, Sevierville
• David Michael Suminski, 37, South Everett High Road, Maryville
Thefts
Alcoa
• Randy Leon Dunlap, Alcoa, reported at 1:23 p.m. Jan. 18 that a package containing a phone worth $400 had been delivered to the wrong address, and that he was unable to retrieve it.
Vandalism
Maryville
• Officers reported at 8:21 a.m. Jan. 18 that someone had painted graffiti on the walls of both stair wells and the second and third floors of the Harper Street Garage, 200 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, causing an unknown amount of damage.
Recovered Property
Maryville
• Officers reported at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 18 that they had recovered a tan 2014 Subaru Outback valued at $9,000. The vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Illinois, was parked found parked at Harbor Freight, 501 Foothills Plaza, Maryville, and was towed to the Maryville Police Department impound lot.
Traffic
Blount County
• A 16-year-old boy was driving on a curve on Old Piney Road near Jama Way when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch. The boy was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
