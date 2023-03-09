COURT
Case filed March 8 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Kevin Michael Cole; Nicole Marie Belcher v. Matthew Brandon Dressler, damages
Case filed March 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Sasha Myers v. Brian Myers, divorce
Caleb S. Lower v. Stephanie Kerby, divorce
Amanda Rayfield v. Beau Rayfield, divorce
Juliandra Cherise Johnson v. Christopher Andrew Johnson
Case filed March 9 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Christine Mary Kennedy v. Mark James Kennedy, divorce
Case filed March 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Hugh Wallace McCall, estate
Regarding: Sherolyn Kay Kennel, estate
Case filed March 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Evelyn Marie Young, estate
Arrests
Timmy Gene Yother, 56, Chattanooga, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:38 p.m. March 8 and charged with driving while license revoked, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of bond totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Matthew Allen Bennett, 32, Hurtgen Circle, Friendsville
James Wayne Hunter, 46, Knoxville
Thefts
Blount County
Gabriel E. Stull, Ruth Riggs Way, Maryville, reported at 8:20 a.m. March 8 that someone had taken the license plate from his white GMC van, causing $20 in loss.
Maryville
April N. Anderson, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:37 p.m. March 8 that she watched someone take a package containing a silver Stanley insulated cup worth $40 from her porch.
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Anna Elisabeth Wright, 22, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, at 6:30 p.m. March 8 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged she tried to leave the store without paying for a shopping cart full of merchandise worth $941.14.
Fraud
Maryville
Samuel B. Tipton, Knoxville, reported at 1:42 p.m. March 8 that one of his employees at Samuel B. Tipton Law, 611 S. Washington St., Maryville, had forged his signature on checks worth $14,600 in addition to their normal salary.
A representative of Papa John’s, 503 N. Cusick St., Maryville reported at 9:09 a.m. March 8 that delivery drivers had received $82 in counterfeit bills in payment. The bills were placed into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
Recovered Property
Alcoa
Officers reported at 9:05 a.m. March 8 that they had found a debit card on top of an exterior trash can at Weigels, 1150 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. The card was placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department after attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.
