COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Lucas C. Testament, 23, Ansley Drive, Alcoa; also charged with causing an accident leading to damage to a vehicle
Dary A. Gregario, 27, Powell
Travis Matthew Strunk, 45, Banner Street, Seymour; also charged with driving while license revoked
Arrests
Tabitha A. Ferguson, 44, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 7:23 p.m. March 15 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and public intoxication. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Scott Self, 35, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with sale of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Gena Michelle Hughes, 54, Salem Road, Greenback, at 6:31 p.m. March 15. Employees of Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South alleged she tried to leave without paying for $147.86 in clothing. The merchandise was recovered and returned to Walmart.
Alcoa
Officers cited Alexandria Monique Henry, 21, Alcoa, at 11:21 p.m. March 15 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to use headlights. Officers searched her car after they said a K-9 dog alerted on it and said they found two plastic bags with a total of 15.1 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Officers cited Angela Lee Dahler, 63, Knoxville, at 12:26 a.m. March 16 on a charge of theft. Officers said they found her in the process of siphoning $16 of gasoline from a vehicle at Harper Jeep, 3033 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
Fraud
Blount County
Nelda G. Scott, Mossy Grove Lane, Maryville, reported at 5:54 p.m. March 15 that someone posing as a Microsoft employee convinced her to send them $14,000 in gift cards.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at 8:30 p.m. March 15. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 61-year-old Maryville man, who told them that he and his wife, a 63-year-old Maryville woman, had been arguing with his wife when she called 911. He said she told him she was going to call 911 again and that he then knocked the phone out of her grip. Deputies said they smelled alcohol on him and that he said the two had been drinking. They spoke to his wife, who told them her husband had pushed her to the ground during the argument. Deputies said they did not observe any injuries on her to corroborate her claim. They determined her husband was the primary aggressor and arrested him, charging him with domestic assault.
