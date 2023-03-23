COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Crystal Leann Davis, 43, Lafollete; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license
Cases filed March 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Shelly Renee Holmes v. David Alan Holmes, divorce
Taylor Richard Woods v. Terra Leigh Woods, divorce
Cases filed March 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Elizabeth Boyatt, estate
Regarding: Chloe Grace Johnson, conservatorship
Case filed March 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Brenda Sue Mitchell, estate
Arrests
Jarrett Cory Thompson, 28, Louisiana Court, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. March 21 and charged with tampering with evidence, simple possession/casual exchange of heroin and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Margaret Ann Henry, 54, William Blount Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:46 a.m. March 22 and charged with identity theft. She was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jennifer Marie Lehigh, 38, Glenn Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:24 p.m. March 22 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/ of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and three counts of failure to appear. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
James Elmer Ford III, 34, Druid Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:23 p.m. March 22 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and four counts of failure to appear. He was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. March 29 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Jessica Ann Gasche, 34, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville
Kenneth Brian Cable, 54, Wright’s Ferry Road, Louisville
Ashley Nicole James, 35, Pine Street, Seymour
Susan Elizabeth Morton, 53, Three Bars Lane, Seymour
Candace Mercedes Metcalf, 34, Andrew Way, Maryville
Adam Lee Word, 39, Barker Lane, Maryville
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Devin Anthony Lee, 28, Marshall Street, Maryville, at 10:49 p.m. March 22 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop after they said a K-9 dog alerted on it, and said they found 10.75 grams of suspected marijuana and 3.5 grams of a white, waxy substance believed to be THC wax.
