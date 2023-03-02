COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Eliseo Velasquez, 43, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville
Joseph Tyler Neff, 30, Laurel Valley Road, Townsend; also charged with speeding and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage
Cases filed March 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Jessica Moriah Covert v. Justin Lance Covert, divorce
Tamolynn Sue Creasman v. William Creasman III, divorce
Case filed March 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Probate Court:
Amanda Gail Beck v. Christopher Tyler Beck, divorce
Cases filed March 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: John Mack Stinnet, estate
Regarding: Gary Allen Hamilton, estate
Arrests
Kerry Devon Frazier, 31, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:01 p.m. March 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Michael Aguirre, 29, Danbury Court, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 1:10 p.m. March 1 and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Ronald Lynn Rogers, 52, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Thefts
Maryville
Christopher P. Nottoli, Lodwick Drive, Louisville, reported at 8:12 a.m. March 1 that he could not find his Kindle Paper White tablet worth $139 after last seeing it at the Blount County Public Library.
Alcoa
An employee of Murphy Express, 1051 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 7:01 p.m. March 1 that a man had taken $385.71 in merchandise from the store without paying. Officers identified the individual from surveillance footage and obtained warrants for his arrest on a charge of shoplifting.
Citations
Alcoa
Officers cited Misti Lynn Hearon, 41, Maryville, at 2:26 a.m. March 2 on two charges of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Officers searched her car during a traffic stop and said they found two purple morphine pills, five white oxycodone with acetaminophen pills and four brown and yellow pills identified as gabapentin.
Vandalism
Alcoa
Jane B. Thomas, Maryville, reported at 11:42 a.m. March 1 that she had found a scratch on the passenger-side rear door of her car that appeared to have been caused by a key. No estimated damages were given.
Officers reported at 1:25 p.m. March 1 that someone had spray painted “guns are 4 cowards” on the back of Midland Plaza, 232 South Calderwood Street, Alcoa, causing $400 in damages.
Fraud
Maryville
A representative of East Tennessee Fence Co., 4111 Blazier Road, Rockford, reported at 10:54 a.m. March 1 that someone had used a company credit card to pay for $4,896.93 in merchandise from Home Depot over several months.
