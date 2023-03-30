Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Cinda Nicole Ward, 29, Garner Circle, Maryville; also charged with failure to maintain a single lane, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility
Robert Jeffery Phillips, 64, Kelly Circle, Louisville
Cases filed March 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Hologic, Inc. v. Tennessee Breast Center, Inc., contract/debt
Sofi Bank, National Association v. Christopher Call, contract/debt
Arrests
Savannah Grace O’Connor, 19, Ed Davis Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:15 a.m. March 30 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Stephanie Nichole Rogers, 30, Powell, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:53 p.m. March 29 and charged with theft. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. May 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Caleb Drew Hopkins, 27, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 29:54 a.m. March 29 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Margaret Alexandra Stinnett, 29, Penn Drive, Maryville
Jimmy Eugene Latham Jr., 58, Mize Road, Seymour
Darryl Eugene Jackson, 60, West Fulton Street, Alcoa
Byron Isaac Floyd, 35, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville
Robbie Brian Dyke, 48, Bittle Avenue, Maryville
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Jeffrey H. McElwain, 57, Morristown, at 9:19 p.m. March 29 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon. Officers searched his vehicle and said they found a 8.37 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and a pair of wooden knuckles.
Vandalism
Alcoa
Haley Brianna Fountain, 28, Rockford, reported at 9:54 a.m. March 29 that someone had slashed the right rear tire of her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, causing $275 in damages.
Fraud
Maryville
A regional representative of Food City reported at 11:17 a.m. March 29 that the company had received a fraudulent check for $30 at a Maryville location.
