COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Gayle Tipton Lynn Eidson, 57, Old Cold Springs, Walland
William Barry Case, 63, Bart Griffin Road, Maryville; also charged with possession of schedule VI drug with intent and possession of schedule I drug
Arrests
Michael Richard Sherwood, 37, Cutshaw Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:20 p.m. April 6 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where controlled substances are used or sold. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Marilyn Elizabeth Hartman, 44, Dotson Memorial Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:15 p.m. April 6 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. She was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jessie Thatcher Miller, 35, Cloyds Creek Road, Greenback, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:33 p.m. April 6 and charged with public intoxication and simple possession of methamphetamine. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Shannon Lea Gibson, 51, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:16 p.m. April 6 and charged with identity theft, forgery and criminal simulation. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dennis Samuel Smith Jr., 36, Shenandoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:17 p.m. April 6 and charged with identity theft. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jessica Nicole Walden, 34, Philadelphia, Tenn., was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:46 p.m. April 7 and charged with theft from a building greater than $1,000. She was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Austin Eugene Jones, 23, Philadelphia, Tenn., was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:45 p.m. April 7 and charged with theft from a building greater than $1,000. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Zachary Drake McCormick, 22, East Alcove Drive, Greenback
Brea Sky Reno, 32, McNutt Avenue, Maryville
Todd Douglas Rowland, 34, North Carolina
Katrina Sadie Kassib, 23, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
Jason Dewaine Sherwood, 44, Wedgewood Estates Drive, Maryville
Elizabeth Ellen Householder, 35, Sevierville
Jerry Nelson Bernard, 33, Knoxville
Marriage Licenses
March 24
Kaitlyn Nicole Cook, 25, of Alcoa, and Tristen Lee Godsey, 22, of Maryville
Katie Noelle Tyler, 25, and Gvairrs Cortez Morgan, 33, both of Knoxville
David Christopher, 36, and Krystal Brown Jones Jewell, 33, both of Maryville
Albert Lee Jones, 26, and Raven Dawn Smith, 24, both of Deer Lodge
March 27
Holly Jo Ettenhofer, 27, of Canton, North Carolina, and Kurtis Wayne Cross, 29, of Louisville
Allison Mae Barnett, 23, of Sweetwater, and Elliott Augustine Clements, of Friendsville
Laranda Tylynn Cummings, 26, and Joshua Hamilton Richerson, 28, both of Louisville
March 28
Ashlyn Brooke Hoffman, 26, and Justin Charles Stephenson, 35, both of Maryville
Scott Lynn Cline, 52, and Deborah Leah Callahan, 42, both of Maryville
Ronald Alan Williams, 75, and Cynthia Sue Hair Day, 73, both of Maryville
Brianna Marie Hutchison, 25, and Justin Tyler Krebs, 24, both of Maryville
Kristy Marie Veals, 42, and Matthew Shane Wilbur, 35, both of Knoxville
March 29
Leah Jayde Powell, 28, and Corey Edward Murray McAmis, 27, both of Maryville
Alexandria Jade Moody, 26, and Chase Allen Wynn, 29, both of Maryville
