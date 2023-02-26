COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
James Albert Minnear III, 44, Creekstone Circle, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Mary Ann Godfrey Loveday v. David Shane Loveday, divorce
Case filed Feb. 24 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Andrew Bruce Galyon v. Jennifer Gale Galyon, divorce
Case filed Feb. 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Deborah Jean Brown
Arrests
James Edward Fuller, 43, Blairloop Road, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:26 a.m. Feb. 24 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement. He is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tiffany Desha Kline, 43, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:14 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Elijah D. Evans, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Angela Terrell Nix, 52, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:51 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with vandalism. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jennifer Leigh Hurst, 27, Pines Street, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:11 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with forgery and violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $11,433.25 pending 1:30 p.m. March 6 and 9 a.m. March 7 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Amber Justine Dean, 36, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:27 a.m. Feb. 23 and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and domestic assault. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Zachary Michael Reed, 35, Payne Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with domestic assault, assault against a first responder and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Ernest Lee Proffitt, 44, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:02 a.m. Feb. 25 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, failure to appear and failure to follow rule of court. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $11,500 pending 9 a.m. March 1 and 1:30 p.m. March 6 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chirag Kumar Prajapati, 37, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 24 and charged with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor. He is being held in lieu of a $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chad Edward Bennett, 50, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 24 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence of an intoxicant, driving on a suspended license and five counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,750 pending 9 a.m. Feb. 27 and 1:30 p.m. March 1 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Amanda Renee White, 43, Knoxville
Jennifer Deakay Owen, 47, Knoxville
Thefts
Blount County
Stephen R. Steele, West Second Avenue, Friendsville, reported at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 21 that someone had taken a BNY SD card worth $30 from a trail camera at Friendsville Friends Church, 503 W. Hill Ave., Friendsville.
Leah M. Kelley, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, reported at 6:26 p.m. Feb. 22 that someone had taken two pitching machines and 72 pitching balls from The Shop, 4525 Martin Road, Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $3,540.
Emily S. O’Connor, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, reported at 10:18 p.m. Feb. 22 that someone had kicked in her front door and taken a tote full of Nike Air Max shoes worth $600. The damage to the door was estimated at $300.
Maryville
Emma Kay Mikles, Westmoreland Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:58 p.m. Feb. 22 that someone had taken her 10 inch Memphis Street Edge subwoofer worth $400.64 from her car while it was parked at Maryville College, 800 S. Court Street, Maryville.
Larry J. Patty, Montvale Road, Maryville, reported at 11:19 a.m. Feb. 23 that someone had taken a Milwaukee impact driver and drill as well as 7 Chevrolet S10 grille bars from his garage. The total loss was estimated at $385.
Vandalism
Maryville
Mikitia N. Moore, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, reported at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 23 that someone had punctured the tire of her car while it was parked at her residence, causing $100 in damages.
Other Reports
Blount County
Suzanne M. Mainor, Bart Giffin Road, Maryville, reported at 7:56 p.m. Feb. 23 that an unknown person appeared to have tried to kick in her garage door. There did not appear to be any damage done to the door.
