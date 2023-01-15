Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Keith Everett Buchanan, 39, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville
• Joshua Mark Dugan, 19, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Julia Jackson v. Jesse Patrick Roach, damages
Case filed Jan. 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Brandon K. Nutt Construction v. Harry Dillard (at. al), contract/debt
Cases filed Jan. 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Stephen Muir v. Candice Jade Siegel, divorce
• Regarding: Kaci Elizabeth Grace Herron, conservatorship
Case filed Jan. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Rhonda Blanche Suttles, estate
Case filed Jan. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Dwight Johnson, estate
Thefts
Blount County
• Angela H. Seaton, Madisonville, reported at 2:52 p.m. Jan. 12 that someone had entered a home on Finn Long Road, Friendsville belonging to Monroe County Mobile Homes and stolen an LG refrigerator worth $4,000.
Maryville
• A representative of Belk, 173 Foothills Mall Dr., Maryville, reported at 12:39 p.m. Jan. 12 that two women had left the store without paying for an unknown amount of merchandise. Loss prevention employees confronted the individuals and said they left the merchandise behind before fleeing the scene.
Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Joseph Sylvester O’Connor, 39, Maryville, at 7:48 p.m. Jan. 12 on two charges of simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibited weapon. They also cited Tiffany Brook Duke, 30, Greenback, on a charge of simple possession of a controlled substance. Officers searched their car after they said a K-9 dog alerted on it, and said they found a digital scale and narcotic pipe as well as multiple pills, a substance believed to be heroin and a pair of brass knuckles.
Vandalism
Maryville
• Officers reported at 5:18 p.m. Jan. 12 that someone had spray painted areas of the sidewalk along Sevierville Road between Washington street and South Everett High Road, as well as a stone retaining wall and a manhole cover. The total damages were estimated at $1,000.
• Shanda R. Norris, Somerset Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:16 a.m. Jan. 12 that someone had cracked the windshield of her car, causing $500 in damages.
