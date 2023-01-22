COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Joshua Grant Teffeteller, 32, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Dustin B. McCroskey, 37, Knoxville
• Melissa Sue Holley, 61, Knoxville; also charged with simple possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and other
• Jerry Stephen Williams, 37, Ruth Riggs Way, Maryville
• Lauren Amanda Smith, 30, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville
• James Adam Wright, 41, Pearson Springs Road, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Heather Ferrante v Joshua Goodman; Jeffrey Sneed, damages
Cases filed Jan. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jennifer Belle Breeden v. Dustin Tyler Hensley, divorce
• Joshua James Osborne v. Kaitlyn M. Osborne, divorce
Case filed Jan. 19 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Roben Andrea Richmond v. Justin Thomas Richmond, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Clifford Lynn Willocks, estate
• Regarding: Robert Joseph Chafin, estate
Cases filed Jan. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Georgia Kendrick Wiggins, estate
• Regarding: Barbara Hamlett Wilson, estate
Arrests
• Charles L. Gibson, 33, Sevierville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:23 a.m. Jan. 20 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Ray Lane, 52, Denton Hayes Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 19 and charged with tampering with evidence, failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,045.25 pending 9 a.m. Jan. 24 and 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Scott Richardson, 20, Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:19 p.m. Jan. 19 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, three counts of violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cole Trinity K’Leb, 25, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:48 p.m. Jan. 20 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry and violation of probation. He’s being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt
of court:
• Kevin James Hunt, 52, Knoxville
• Malia Nicole Wallace, 43, N. Wright Road, Alcoa
• Jordan Marie Shireman, 25, Dubuque, Iowa; also charged with nine counts of prescription fraud
Thefts
Maryville
• An employee of Tranco Transmission, 2033 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 10:41 a.m. Jan. 19 that they had begun to work on a car belonging to Audrey Mathena, Eloisie West Road, Greenback, and found that the catalytic converter was missing. The total loss was estimated at $225.
Alcoa
• A representative of TruGreen, 3312 Northpark Boulevard, Alcoa, reported at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 that someone had taken the license plate from a truck belonging to the business. No estimated loss was given.
Marriage Licenses
Jan. 6
• Levi Sequoyah Marallo, 23, and Savannah Megan Cochran, 25, both of Maryville
• Zachary Lawrence Thomason, 36, and Tiffanie Lynn Jones, 33, both of Maryville
• Katie Marie Smith, 25, and Brian Keith Rogers, 38, both of Louisville
Jan. 9
• Amanda Brooke Adams, 25, and Stanislav Sergeiyovich Zanin, 26, both of Maryville
• Pedro Beltran Jr., 35, and Lucimar Pastora Santoro, 27, both of Maryville
