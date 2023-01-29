COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Jessica Leann Harp, 33, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
Case filed Jan. 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Patrick Rogers; Kristy Rogers v. Dorothy I McMahan; Trammell Lee McMahan, damages
Case filed Jan. 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rosalinda Waller v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP; Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, Walmart, Inc.; Mideb Nominees, Inc., damages
Case filed Jan. 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Bennett Tool and Die LLC v. H&H Properties LLC, Category I lawsuit
Case filed Jan. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joseph Richard Teffeteller v. Ashley Nicole Tefeteller, divorce
• Regarding: Hannah Karen Powers, name change
• Brittany Denise Inman v. Amy L. Inman, divorce
• Michelle Clark Reagan v. William Anthony Reagan, divorce
Case filed Jan. 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Elizabeth Gail Hembree v. Michael Lynn Hembree, divorce
Case filed Jan 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Rebecca Ruth Hargis, estate
Arrests
• Nathan Paul Cutler, 48, Druid Hill Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:41 a.m. Jan. 25 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Richard Faubion, 50, Primrose Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 27 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Eddie Clabough, 36, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville
• Andrew Wayne Jackson, 27, Bonnie C. Curtis Lane, Friendsville
• Jeannette Shane Gibby, 32, Knoxville
• Tony Lee McMurray, 69, Norris Avenue, Maryville
• Tammy Leann Lee, 39, Thompson Bride Road, Greenback
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Chad E. Bennett, 50, Sevierville, at 6:25 p.m. Jan. 26 on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Officers conducting a traffic stop on his vehicle said he pointed them to a glass pipe, 3.5 grams of THC wax, 1.61 grams of methamphetamine and 0.67 grams of heroin.
