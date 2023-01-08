• Officers cited Alec C. Jefferson, 21, Morningside Avenue, Maryville, at 5:54 p.m. Jan. 5 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and speeding. Officers reported that they conducted a traffic stop after spotting him driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone and said he handed them two bags containing a total of 25 grams of what he said was marijuana.
Alcoa
• Officers cited Caitlin Nicole Clabough, 21, Maryville, at 10:44 p.m. Jan. 5 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers conducting a traffic stop onsaid she gave them a small bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a “marijuana bowl.”
Vandalism
Maryville
• Leah Thompson, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, reported at 2:26 a.m. Jan. 5 that someone had destroyed $6,500 of her personal belongings — including clothing, records, cosmetics and her grandmother’s remains — by dousing them in an unknown liquid and spray painting them before dumping them behind her workplace.
Traffic
Alcoa
• Christopher D. Andies and Darice Demetrica Allen; at 7:54 a.m. Jan. 4 on Topside Road near Pellissippi Parkway. Allen, 47, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a possible injury.
Marriage Licenses
Dec. 27
• Nicole Leanne Debusk, 29, and William John Beckett, 33, both of Alexandria, Virginia
• Joshua Allen Burns, 39, and Michelle Leona Deck, 43, both of Rockford
Dec. 28
• Jennifer Alayo-Aguilar, 34, and Anjel Jose Serrano Flores, 38, both of Knoxville
• Andrew Seth Watterson, 31, and Sarah Kaitlynne Dines, 26, both of Friendsville
• John Noah Walter Ownby, 25, and Hannah Brooke Phillips, 24, both of Maryville
• Sheila Anne Alexander, 78, and Joel McMurray Pate, 82, both of Maryville
Births
Blount Memorial
Dec. 23
• Katelyn Nicole Friend Quaranta and John James Quaranta Jr., Maryville, a boy, Beckett William Joseph Quaranta
Dec. 24
• Victoria LeAnn Maner Langley and Jeremy Tyler Langley, Maryville, a girl, Savannah Brooke-Noel Langley
Dec. 28
• Laura Lee Maxey Thompson and Christopher Mark Thompson, Maryville, a boy, Oliver Parker Thompson
Dec. 29
• Shiann Nicole Bennett and Matthew Steven Spell, Lenoir City, a boy, River Brooks Spell
Dec. 30
• Michelle Emily Bohannon and Jordan Alton Blair, Townsend, a boy, Maverick Daniel-Woodrow Bohannon
• Natasha Leann Dickinson and Daniel Maverick Dickinson, Madisonville, a boy, Jaxon Wade Dickinson
