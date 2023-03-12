COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Benjamin Heath Burchfield, 38, Niles Ferry Road, Vonore
Case filed March 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Anna Milan v. E-Z Stop Food Marts, Inc., damages
Case filed March 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Kelly Nicole Barker v. Ricky Daniel Barker, divorce
Cases filed March 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Lennie Bright (et. al) v. Wanda Stephens (et. al), Category I lawsuit
Regarding: Richard Bruce Morrison, conservatorship
Case filed March 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Jennie M. McClanahan, estate
Arrests
Larry David Bledsoe Jr., 52, Boyle Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8::41 p.m. March 10 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Scott Hunter Garvin, 30, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:25 p.m. March 10 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Mickey Dewayne Sudderth, 43, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:46 p.m. March 9 and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
James Hugh Swiney, 45, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville
Sebrina Gail Mynatt, 55, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, also charged with driving on a revoked license
Belinda Nicole Huff, 43, Knoxville
Jermaine Curtis Burks, 31, Williams Mill Road, Maryville
Jason Drew Lawson, 42, Valley View Street, Seymour
Betty Jo Armstrong, 37, Celtic Road, Maryville
Tyler Ray Vittetoe, 31, Dandridge
Thefts
Maryville
Amy Z. Heinrich, Valley Breeze Circle, Maryville reported at 7:44 that her black Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm and two magazines worth a combined $500 were missing from her home.
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Tara M. Ferguson, 48, Brookside Avenue, Maryville, at 9:16 p.m. March 9 on charges of driving on a suspended license and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers searched her car during a traffic stop and said they found 6.5 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Alcoa
Officers cited Darien Marshaun Ellison, 23, Knoxville, at 8:22 a.m. March 9 on charges of driving on a revoked license and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers searched a car and said they found 1 gram of suspected marijuana in the pocket of a passenger, which he allegedly told them was his.
Fraud
Maryville
Rachel A. Rambo, Home Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:30 a.m. March 9 that someone had modified one of her checks for $50 and passed it fraudulently for $2,400.
Other Reports
Blount County
Gary Stott, Pineview Road, Maryville, reported at 10:25 a.m. March 9 that someone had pulled apart the ignition switch in a 2011 Ford E55 belonging to Alcoa Maryville Church of God, 2615 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, in an attempt to steal it. No estimated damages were given.
Maryville
Mason Heustess, Lansdowne Lane, Maryville, reported at 4:14 p.m. March 3 that a basketball goal had fallen on his 2017 Honda Civic, leaving a dent in on the trunk and causing $250 in damages.
Divorce
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Feb. 1
Candace Whitt Hovater and David Brian Hovater
Feb. 23
Barbara Jean Bond-Norwood and Steffanie Rena Bond-Norwood
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Feb. 2
Lauren E. Jones and Jack W. Hutchinson
Feb. 3
Emmie Ilene Lail and Dennis Ray Lail
Amber Patricia White and Anthony Michael White
Feb. 6
Matthew James Carriker and Bethanie Ann Carriker
Danny Ray Womack Jr. and Ruth Ellen Womack
Feb. 9
Megan Elizabeth Powers and Steven Michael Powers
Feb. 10
Erica Marie Spears and Matthew McKinley Watson
Virginia Carol Robarge and Larry S. Robarge
Feb. 13
Michael Fox and Alison Fox
Feb. 14
Alissa Nicole Sherman and Donald-Edwin Anthony-Michael Sherman
Feb. 15
Michayla Danielle McConnell and Noah Thomas McConnell
Feb. 17
Kathryn Bradford and Wyatt Petersen
David Smith and Jennifer Smith
Stacy Holloway and Rusty Holloway
Deidra Dunlap and Ronald Dunlap
Feb. 21
Bradford Lee Jacox and Laura Leigh Jacox
Sandra P. Gann and James Rolin Gann
Hunter C. Bradley and Chelsea M. Boling
Oscar Matus Jr. and Berta Matus
Sarah Burgos and Diomar Burgos
Nikki Lynn Sands and Austin Blake Sands
Dustin Huffman and Casey Dawson
Feb. 22
Meghann Everett and Aidan Edge
Robert August Lopez and Viridiana Morales-Paredes
Christopher Cory Phillips and Tamara Rose Phillips
Rhonda Lynn Mackey and William George Brown
Ashley Denise Michelle Harrison and Melvin Harrison
Feb. 23
Jennifer Louise Rodgers and Steven Michael Rodgers
Teresa Renee Mann and Vaughn Leonard Mann
Feb. 24
Timothy Aaron Clabough and Savannah Danielle Overholt
Irene Cooper and Douglas Cooper
Lynda Fornea and Michael Fornea
Feb. 28
Donna Thompson and Dan Thompson Jr.
Stephanie Bradenburg and Anthony Brandenburg
Mickey Bradam and Teresa Bradam
Marriage Licenses
Feb. 24
Amanda Nicole Dodd, 39, of Louisville, and Ryan Scott Shuff, 31, of Maryville
Ashley Johnson, 34, and Chukwunweike John Nwosu, 37, both of Maryville
Haley Nicole Hutsell, 32, of Maryville, and Dustin Troy Johnson, 29, of Walland
Corey Bradley Orr, 52, and Annie Sue Orr, 42, both of Greenback
Eric Phillip Boyer, 55, of Corryton, and Victoria Lynn Bentley, 54, of Seymour
Alexandria Elise Campen, 23, of Louisville, and Clint Lee Ogle, 23, of Maryville
Feb. 27
Matthew Daniel Mincy, 33, and Elise Marion Dixon, 31, both of Maryville
Riley Anne Glueck, 25, and Justin Reed McCaulley, 25, both of Maryville
Kala Jean Bowers, 32, of Maryville, and Tyler Edward White, 30, of Knoxville
Travis Anthony Rogers, 38, and Tyler Scott Claycomb, 35, both of Maryville
Feb. 28
Vanessa Eleanor Trefethen, 23, and Joshua Russell Ham, 23, both of Maryville
Michael Henry Russell, 44, and Stephanie Lynn Hurst, 43, both of Maryville
Pauline Ann Morehead, 43, and Zachary Allen Henry, 24, both of Maryville
March 1
Christina Star Peterson, 33, and Hector Martinez Perez, 29, both of Louisville
James David Teffeteller, 36, and Savannah Mari’ Vineyard, both of Maryville
Isaac Zaine Adkins, 20, and Natasha Cervantes-Mendoza, 18, both of Maryville
Jerry Lynn Crye St. 66, and Brenda Sue Murphy, 58, both of Rockford
March 2
Jamilex Marie Felix, 27, and Jeremy Alan Wilkerson, 31, both of Maryville
Brianna Axie Lay, 22, and Jacob Scott Felts, 22, both of Maryville
Jacob Riley Molina, 24, of Townsend, and Alese Corrine Hudgins, 20, of Maryville
Amanda Marie Abrams, 35, of Sevierville, and Paul Michael Oehlson, 37, of Maryville
Andrew N. Chitwood, 27, and Skyler A. Kovach, 27, both of Louisville
Births
Blount Memorial
Feb. 23
Whitney Leanne Ellis Hood and Edgar Melvin Hood IV, Seymour, a boy, Kolter James Hood
Feb. 25
Savannah Jayne Trester Holtzclaw and Daniel Joshua Holtzclaw, Louisville, a boy, Esaias Daniel Holtzclaw
March 1
Ryley Taylor Lowe and Dalton Alan Lowe, Maryville, a boy, Ellis Anderson Lowe
