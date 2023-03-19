COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Sontia N’shaee Conley, 28, Morningside Ave., Maryville
Case filed March 17 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Brittnie Hiemstra, name change
Case filed March 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Regarding: Aundrea Lynn Freeman, name change
Case filed March 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Evelyn Joyce Tipton, estate
Citations
Maryville
Officers cited Joshua Allan Smith, 37, Sentell Circle, Maryville, at 8:51 p.m. March 16 on charges of driving on a revoked license and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop and said they found 8.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 15 empty plastic bags with a green residue and “several” small empty jars with a tan wax residue labelled as THC wax.
Other Reports
Maryville
Officers reported at 8:54 p.m. March 16 that they found a dog locked in a car parked at Olympia Athletic Club, 398 Olympia Drive, Maryville. Witnesses said the dog had been in the car all day, and officers said there was no food or water in the car. Officers removed the dog from the car and transported it to the Maryville Police Department Animal Shelter. They also said the owner told them he did not want to pick it up from the shelter.
Marriage Licenses
March 3
Tommy Joseph Cooper, 45, and Anita Webb Cooper, 43, both of Walland
Marinda Paige Bosley, 23, of Edgewood, Kentucky, and Samuel Theodore Ballman, 23, of Morrow, Ohio
Rebekah Ruth King, 23, of Louisville, and Dillon Mason Dixon, 25, of Knoxville
Natalie Marie Seitz, 22, and Nikolas Branka Deanovich, 24, both of Naylor, Georgia
Meghan Katherine McKeehan, 23, and Margaret Alice McCrary, 41, both of Friendsville
Austin James Arnold, 26, and Jenni Jean Abdallah, 36, both of Maryville
March 6
Ryan Michael Murray, 31, and Jacqueline Aria Clifton, 31, both of Maryville
Jeffrey Scott Hilsman Jr., 26, and Elizabeth Jean Helly, both of Lancing
Michaela Grace Salley, 25, and Cory Christopher Dodson, 26, both of Maryville
Jonathan Charles Fleming, 42, of Sevierville, and Sharon Diane Baer, 44, of Maryville
Jimmy Martin Patterson, 55, and Ashley Lynn Canfield, 38, both of Maryville
Jared Wyatt Belcher, 25, of Maryville, and Lily Elizabeth Gray, 22, of Lenoir City
March 7
Nicholas Geoffrey Taube, 18, and Maddison Hope Marie Adkins, 20, both of Maryville
March 8
Zackary Dean Welch, 24, and Lauren Emily Muller, 28, both of Maryville
Timothy Lee Inman Jr., 47, and Suzanne Anderson Hatcher, 44, both of Louisville
March 9
Katie Lynn Faith Johnson, 21, and Dustin Cameron Joshua Kanipe, 25, both of Maryville
Matthew Dane Ferguson, 35, and Ashley Michele King, 32, both of Louisville
Dixit Rameshbhai Patel, 28, of Naperville, Illinois, and Ashaben Kamleshbhai Patel, 26, of Maryville
Thomas Cole Akers, 22, and Holly Nicole Antle, 20, both of Maryville
Mark Lamon Kennard, 72, and Chrissi Marie Nelson, 39, both of Townsend
Births
Blount Memorial
March 6
Eleanor Kathryn Loy Mangum and Caleb Michael Mangum, Alcoa, a boy, Cooper James Mangum
March 7
Chelsea James Downey and Joseph Daniel Allen Young, Madisonville, a boy, Lucca Slick Young
March 9
Lauren Elizabeth Sammons and Baily Ray Stewart, Rockford, a boy, Archer Ray Stewart
