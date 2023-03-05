Arrests
Joseph Bailey Foster, 23, Warrior Path, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:33 p.m. March 2 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Lane Pecot, 30, Andrea Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:13 a.m. March 2 and charged with theft, violation of probation and three counts of failure to follow rule of court. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending 9 a.m. March 6 and 1:30 p.m. March 8 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Trevaughn Markezee Clark, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:19 p.m. March 3 and charged with theft and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Stacy Ann Krayer, 55, East Harper Avenue, Maryville
Nicholas Richard Delozier, 34, Sunrise Drive, Maryville
Traci Toccoa Blythe, 54, Normandy Lane, Louisville
Jerrod Lynn Roe, 36, Level Drive, Maryville
William Dakota Raper, 25, Englewood
Christian Gonzalez Albino, 38, Newberry Road, Maryville
Ricardo Antonio Martinez, 53, Ridgecrest Drive, Maryville; also charged with public intoxication
Tristan Sky Major, 24, Alcove Boulevard, Greenback; also charged with violation of probation
Thefts
Blount County
Roger L. Williams, Graves Road, Maryville, reported at 12:06 p.m. March 2 that someone had broken into his trailer while it was parked at his home, cutting off the lock and taking $5,500 in tools and woodworking equipment.
Domestic Violence
Alcoa
Officers responded at 12:57 p.m. March 1 to investigate a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 58-year old Alcoa man, who said he had been outside and heard a 30-year-old Alcoa man arguing with his mother, a 55-year-old Alcoa woman. He also said that he had seen the son in an aggressive posture with his fists balled up. Officers spoke to the mother, who said that she had been arguing with her son, but not assault occurred and she did not feel unsafe. They then spoke to the son, who said he had been arguing with his mother and he had shoved her twice. Officers deemed the son the primary aggressor and arrested him, charging him with domestic assault.
Marriage Licenses
Feb. 17
Steven James Nicely, 65, and Tracy Jeffers Hudson, 51, both of Walland
Baylee Nicole Ward, 19, of Maryville, and Winston Carter Ward, 19, of Greenback
Tabitha Lynn Westley, 35, and Clyde Daniel Snyder, 53, both of Maryville
Stephen Aaron Kohler, 44, and Maria Paula Abaroa, 43, both of Townsend
Michael Lynn Hill, 35, of Maryville, and Brandi Claudette Reagan, 41, of Knoxville
Yadira Lourdes Avila, 29, and Karin Fernando Cruz, 28, both of Maryville
Feb. 21
Saul Urbina Carcamo, 41, and Heidy Carcamo Salinas, 36, both of Knoxville
Erica Hollie Isbill, 30, and Jordan Anthony William Simons, 32, both of Maryville
Mark Francis Demski, 63, of Walland, and Karina Cristina Ramos Rivera, 48, of Farragut
Austin Lee Carrier, 29, and Hayley Nicole Lumpkin, 25, both of Maryville
Jennifer Christopher, 45, and William Patrick McConnell, 48, both of Louisville
Mikaya Gabrielle Lyons, 27, and Barrett Justin Kelly, 30, both of Maryville
James Curtis Shuler, 41, and Trena Michelle Baker, 41, both of Maryville
Paul Pavljuk Jr. 54, of Madisonville, and Argenis Sotto Roncancio, 49, of Knoxville
Jason Wayne Taylor, 43, and Jennifer Kristine Potter, 46, both of Madisonville
Feb. 22
Donald William Bergonzoni, 60, and Tina Sue Young, 53, both of Maryville
MJ Patrick Mossing, 52, and Amy Darlene Mason, 57, both of Maryville
Beatriz Jesus Rosamelia Granda Vega, 33, of Hendersonville, and William Austin Spencer, 31, of White Bluff
David Tyler Miller, 32, and Mirsada Raim Barnhart, both of Alcoa
Feb. 23
Mary Elizabeth Wynn, 32, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Brian Edward Kavanagh, 41, of Decatur, Georgia
Ryan Michael Stansbury, 47, of Maryville, and Sarah Marie Weaver, 42, of Knoxville
Johnathan Glen Vinson, 31, and Kayla Danielle Harbison, 30, both of Greenback
Billy Joe McKeel, 66, and Kelly Elizabeth Raleigh, 55, both of Maryville
Shireena Joy Harris, 22, of Friendsville, and Andrew Joseph Bennett, 22, of Maryville
