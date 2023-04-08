Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
March 2
Mae Reece Bingham and Mark Alan Bingham
Michael W. Burns Jr. and Elysha N. Burns
Mary Ann Flynn and Larry Eugene Flynn
Margaret Ann Cate and Ben Willard Lacy III
March 3
Bradley Glenn Kirby and Emily Claire Kirby
Deborah Neal Belitz Pafford and Billy Gerald Pafford
March 6
Darin Lee Gilbert and Erica Stone Gilbert
March 8
Donna Rachel Wichert and Edward Wichert
Natalie Garner and Shannon Garner
Callie Elise Rhodes and Marc Anthony Rhodes
Mala Mariana Zepeda and Angelica Patricia Zepeda
Sherry Russell and Brian Russell
March 20
Rebecca Knowles and Royce D. Knowles
Katie E. Baird and Michael D. Baird
Charles Edward Duggan and Heather Lynn Duggan
Nicholas Adams and Gabriela Pinto
Summer Lott and John Lott
Michelle Cordero and Rafael Rivera
Todd Morris and Tabaitha Morris
Dylan Livesay and Emily Livesay
Brittany Mitchell and Henry Mitchell
John Bridgeman III and Christine Bridgeman
March 21
Cody Proffitt and Hayley Proffitt
March 22
Tommy Joe Bowers and Tina Marie Bowers
March 24
Michael Scott Blair and Candice Marie Blair
Christopher Freeman and Adorah Freeman
March 27
Harold Dickenson and Mary Dickenson
March 28
Katherine Timmons and Braden Timmons
Matthew Jeffrey Franklin and Amanda Jacquelyn Franklin
March 29
Aubrianne West Knowlton and George Patrick Knowlton
Jennifer Breeden and Dustin Hensley
Michelle Reagan and Williams Reagan
March 30
Heather Lastarza and Nicholas Lastarza
Thomas Joel Vance and Lisa Gail Groover
March 31
Elizabeth Marie McMann and Nathaneal Gibson McMann
Ryan D. Craig and Amy S. Myers
