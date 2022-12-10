COURT
Charged with driving
under the influence
of an intoxicant:
• Benjamin Tayler Lenz, 20, Genesis Street, Maryville; also charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol and a violation of the open container law
• Ross Alfred Pruitt Jr., 44, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
Cases filed Dec. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Mason Nocton, conservatorship
Case filed Dec. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mariah L. Lopez v. Senua Lopez Martinez, divorce
Case filed Dec. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Edna Lou Potter, estate
Arrests
• Christopher Lee Smith, 47, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 8 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Thefts
Maryville
• Laura N. Hitch, Northwood Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:59 p.m. Dec. 8 that someone had cut the catalytic converter off her vehicle while at Maryville College, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The total loss was estimated at $300.
Alcoa
• Patricia A. Robinson, Alcoa, reported at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 8 that she had ordered multiple shirts from Amazon that had been marked as delivered, but that she had not been able to find them. No estimated loss was given.
Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Deon A. Mills, Knoxville, at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 8 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving unlicensed. Officers conducted a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop and allegedly found several marijuana pipes and a bag containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Recovered Property
Maryville
• Officers reported at 8:44 p.m. Dec. 8 that they had found a gray Dell laptop with a cracked screen and broken casing in front of Tri-Hop Brewery, 205 Court St., Maryville. The laptop was placed into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
Marriage
Nov. 23
• Cody Clayton Schossau, 24, and Caitlin Marie Cox, 25, both of Louisville
• Diane Lovell, 56, and Charles Ray Morgan, 77, both of Rockford
• George Gregory Greene, 63, and Ella Renee Padgett, 55, both of Somerset, Kentucky
• Sean David Newberry, 29, of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, and Catherine Victoria Thomas, 30, of McLean Virginia
• Matthew Thomas Kral, 38, of Knoxville, and Autumn Rose Flanigan, 28, of Maryville
Nov. 28
• Jordan Brice Tipton, 32, and Madison Denise Huskin, 24, both of Maryville
Nov. 29
• Robin Ann Devereaux, 57, and John Jedidiah Rossow Dickenson, 44, both Maryville
• Kodie Vaughn Humphrey, 25, of Harriman, and Taylor Jenkins, 25, of Lenoir City
Nov. 30
• Trinity Danielle Cole, 19, and Jacob Matthew Vinson, 20, both of Greenback
• Benjamin Joel Rodriguez, of California, and Becca Florica Baraiac, 18, of Lenoir City
Dec. 1
• Hannah Rose Bartlett, 25, and Sean Colin Barber, 27, both of Land O’ Lakes, Florida
• Druann Lavigne, 57, and Warren Robert Block, 58, both Maryville
• Yeimy Lorena Villanuava, 19, and Oscar Lisandro Perez, 26, both of Maryville
• Riley Lance Presson, 22, of Friendsville, and Aria Danielle Skinner, 19, of Maryville
• Collin Justus Bond, 26, of Friendsville, and Tamia Danielle Hurst, 25, of Maryville
• Claire Elizabeth Pierce, 30, and Ronnie Paige Janey, 57, both of Louisville
