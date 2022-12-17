COURT
Case filed Dec. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Irene Laurel Cooper v. Douglas Robert Cooper, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Gregory Goodall v. Robin Goodall, divorce
• Bethanie E. Wilson v. John Patrick Rogan, transfer from foreign county
Case filed Dec. 16 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Genie Danielle DePalmer v. Michael Logan DePalmer, divorce
Arrests
• Dillon Lee Goforth, 30, Arnold Street, Maryville, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Dec. 15 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with vandalism and assault. He’s being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonelle Mae Bourgeois, 48, Pigeon Forge, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Dec. 15 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mildred Tonyel Vananda, 48, Dublin Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Dec. 15 by Maryville Police officers and charged with two counts of forgery. She was released in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Bryan Leon Kirkland, 54, Eagleton Road, Maryville
• Lily Ann Friend, 19, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville
Thefts
Blount County
• Frankie D. Hicks, Academy Drive, Friendsville, reported at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 15 that someone had stolen his tools, valued at $749, and pawned them.
Citations
Maryville
• Officers report that they responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle located at 2428 East Lamar Alexander Parkway. They spoke with the occupant of a car matching the suspicious vehicle’s description and reported that they noticed a marijuana smell coming from inside the car. The occupant, Christopher W. Beddington, 22, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, allegedly denied smoking marijuana and gave officers consent to search his vehicle. Officers reportedly found suspected psychedelic mushrooms and suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. Beddington was cited with possession of Schedule I and Schedule II.
Other Reports
Blount County
• Melanie T. Mohr, Love Road, Friendsville, reported at 7:54 p.m. Dec. 30 that someone shot her dog. The man who shot the animal said when he arrived home and got out of his vehicle, the dog ran toward him. He said the dog was barking and acting aggressively. He fired two shots at the dog, which ran away yelping, he said. There was no immediate information on the dog’s condition.
Maryville
• The owner of Ledbetter Electronics, 1423 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 4 that someone found a wallet a few days prior, but the owner had not returned for it. Officers took possession of the wallet and contents belonging to Christopher J. Hunt, Arbor Drive, Maryville.
• An employee at Danny Davis Electrical Inc., 111 Everett Ave., reported at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 4 that several customers received emails purporting to be from her informing them the business could not receive payments due to tax issues. The emails directed customers to hold their payments until the problem was resolved. No money was lost over the fake emails. Legal options were explained.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 64-year-old woman reported at 6:48 p.m. that her 30-year-old son assaulted her after the two argued about unauthorized purchases on her credit card to which the man has access. The man allegedly told officers he had shoved the woman to leave the house but hadn’t made the purchases. He was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Maryville
• A 40-year-old Maryville woman reported at 3:21 a.m. Dec. 15 that a man she lived with struck her face with his fist and broke her phone. Officers note in their report that her nose appeared to be bloody. They were not able to contact or identify the man whom she reported had hit her.
Recovered Property
Maryville
• Officers reported at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 that a man informed them that he had found a wallet containing identification belonging to Zachary T. Greene, Wallace Harris Avenue, Maryville. The man who allegedly found the wallet asked officers that he not be named. Police report that they attempted to contact Greene, but were unsuccessful. The wallet was placed into Maryville Police Department evidence.
• Officers reported at 1:53 p.m. Dec. 15 that a Knoxville Police Department evidence custodian contacted them to say that a gun James D. Hancox, Morganton Road, Greenback, reported stolen in 1983 had been recovered and was no longer needed. Officers reported that Hancox is deceased and that attempts to contact his next of kin were unsuccessful. The gun was placed into MPD evidence.
Marriage Licenses
Dec. 2
• Nicholas Caleb Chapman, 28, and Lillian Fraser Calabrese, 31, both of Maryville
• Dalton Christopher Gallacher, 28, and Autumn Timber Poe, 29, both of Louisville
• Christopher Zackary Difrancesco, 25, of Greenback, and Rebekah Nicole Stinnett, 24, of Louisville
• Skyler Daniel Norton Rohrbaugh, 29, and Alyssa Tyler Hickerson, 29, both of Maryville
Dec. 5
• Jerry Wayne Pesterfield Jr., 52, and Linda Kristen Peterson, 51, both of Greenback
• Lisa Diane Walker, 60, and James Leon Williams, 61, both of Sweetwater
Dec. 6
• Hannah Morgan Grant, 27, and Joshua Blake Barnes, 28, both of Maryville
Dec. 7
• William Leo Oshier, 65, and Jacqueline Dawn Blake, 64, both of Townsend
• Tommy Pemberton, 59, and Amanda Gordon, 56, both of Alcoa
• Christopher Isaac Lequire, 31, and Cory Justin Waldroup, 28, both of Maryville
• Liza Marie Vega Ross, 31, and Joseph Alan Rittenhouse, 32, both of Maryville
Dec. 8
• Katherine Lee Shell, 35, and Jacob Tyler Kitson, 30, both of Townsend
Dec. 9
• Jeremy Joseph Stanton, 30, and Meghan Marie Holly, 30, both of Maryville
