COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Andre Jordan Harshaw, 29, Eagleton Road, Maryville
• Erik Daniel Humphrey, 43, Waters Road, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant
• David Edward Mobley III, 62, Lenoir City; also charged with failure to appear
Arrests
• Hannah Dianne Key, 29, Sevierville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:23 p.m. Dec. 22 and charged with driving on a suspended license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Melinda Rhea Sparks, 54, Vonore
• Dennis Alan Shoffner, 52, Poplar Street, Alcoa
Marriage Licenses
Dec. 9
• Logan Keith Bookout, 26, and Courtney Faith Stout, 23, both of Maryville
• Michael Robert Dickerson, 26, and Maria Corinne Long, 29, both of Maryville
• William Rick Matlock, 63, and Kathy Lynn Hobby, 63, both of Maryville
• Nancy Lee Roy Brooks, 56, and Victor Lee Smallin, 61, both of Maryville
• Christy Funderburg, 32, and Adam Frank, 32, both of Sugar Hill, Georgia
• Catherine Elizabeth Denton, 29, and Joseph Alexander Cascarella, 30, both of Maryville
• Christina Michelle Weaver, 34, and Jonathan Matthew Isenburg, 42, both of Maryville
• Jerry Wayne Haire, 50, of Lenoir City, and Melissa Charlotta Mustin, 51, of Sweetwater
• Kaleb Stanley Lay, 21, and Chloe Grace Branton, 19, both of Knoxville
• Clark Jones, 26, and Lesley McCarter, 24, both of Maryville
• Harry Herbert Mabry Jr., 49, and Holly Kristen Chapman, 33, both of Louisville
• Charles Philip Bush, 47, and Princess Margaret Gideon, 50, both of Seymour
• Kathryne Gayle Bowles, 24, and Keaton Taylor Shillings, 27, both of Maryville
Dec. 12
• Noah William Kirk, 44, and Patricia Dell Talbot, 45, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
• Hannah Christine Gorga, 23, and Isaac Samuel Keller, 23, both of Maryville
• Noah Zachary Smith, 17, and Caroline Olivia French, 19, both of Maryville
• Melissa Detullio, 34, of Maryville, and Joshua Lee Farris, 33, of Alpharetta, Georgia
• Louis Tayoto Hofmann, 41, and Rhoda Evangelista Rubio, 51, both of Maryville
Dec. 13
• Cameron Sean Duff, 27, and Emma Rose Grodan, 24, both of Maryville
Dec. 14
• Ron Lee Silver, 50, of Maryville, and Jodi Michele Craker, 52, of Sevierville
• Dany Mauricio Lopez Amador, 19, and Geneva Nicole Castillo, 33, both of Knoxville
• Thomas Edgar Dalton Jr., 39, of Walland, and Dahlila Anne Hill, 43, of Maryville
Births
Blount Memorial
Dec. 9
• Savannah Marie Sexton Kelly and Austin Paul-Leroy Kelly, Maryville, a girl, Charlie Rivone Sexton-Kelly
Dec. 12
• Alyssa Marie McClanahan Steinbach and Colin James Steinbach, Maryville, a boy, Elijah James Steinbach
• Brigid Loretta Behan Weissert and Jeffrey Robert Weissert, Maryville, a girl, Waverly Sue Weissert
Divorce
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Nov. 4
• Crystel Mechelle Howard and Charles Scott Howard
• Tammy Berniece Hurst Whaley and Wayne Robert Whaley
