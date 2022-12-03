COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kayla Marie Eddington, 32, Knoxville
• Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Montalvo, 37, West Franklin Street, Alcoa
Case filed Dec. 2 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Dena Martina Strawbridge v. George Edward Strawbridge, divorce
Case filed Dec. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael S. Fox v. Alison Fox, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Sharon Fetters, estate
• Regarding: Ronald Bruce Hart, estate
Cases filed Dec. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Robert L. Garner, estate
• Regarding: Diane McKibben Whitlow, estate
Arrests
• Terrence Ray Steen Jr., 37, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 1 and charged with evading arrest, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, violation of parole and three counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,498 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Michael Holden, 24, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and charged with public intoxication and manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jakob Riley Lechleiter, 27, Morristown, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:17 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with public intoxication and theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lowell Clayton Gredig Jr., 51, Arabian Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 hearing in Blount County General Session Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Rebecca Audra Compton, 31, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend
• Andrew Prentice Nichols, 33, Pritchard Court, Maryville
• Timothy Lynn Lawson, 44, Russell Road, Rockford
Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Carley Elise Stansberry, 32, Knoxville, at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 1 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers said a K-9 dog alerted on a vehicle in which she was a passenger and a that search of her purse revealed a bag with 20 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Alcoa
• Officers cited Bridget Renee Perkey, 44, Princeton Road, Maryville, at 3:23 a.m. Dec. 1 on a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine. Officers serving a warrant for her arrest on a charge of failure to appear conducted a search of her vehicle and allegedly uncovered 0.7 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Domestic Violence
Blount County
• A 64-year-old Maryville woman reported at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 1 that her daughter, a 41-year-old Maryville woman had pushed her off her seat and slapped her during an argument. Officers spoke to the daughter, who said that her mother had also slapped her in the face. Officers observed a bruise above the mother’s right eye and redness on the left side of the daughter’s face. Since both were still combative with each other, officers placed the mother and her daughter under arrest and charged them with domestic violence with simple assault.
Traffic
Alcoa
• David L. Ewing and Brittney D. Hollifield; at 3:59 p.m. Nov. 30 on South Hall Road near Telford Street. Hollifield, 22, and her passenger, Tammy Hollifield, 44, were transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Births
Blount Memorial
Nov. 22
• Carrie Joan Mathews and Kenneth Wayne DeHart, Sevierville, a boy, Jude Jakai DeHart
Nov. 23
• Kara Lynne Lipsey Fuller and Jeremiah Rodney Fuller, Maryville, a girl, Raelynn Ivy Fuller
Nov. 24
• Lynsey Caylin Atchley Ruis and Bryce Manning Ruis, Walland, a boy, Camden John Ruis
• Bethany Kay Stewart and Richard Chase Goad, Sweetwater, a girl, Leia Rose Goad
• Cierra Nichole Frenia and Tyler Mckinley Caldwell, Friendsville, a boy, Jasper Robert Frenia-Caldwell
