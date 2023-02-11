Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Jordan Amel Wright, 31, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville; also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and driving while license is revoked
Eric Shane Jones, 33, Nine Mile Road, Maryville; also charged with having an open container of an alcoholic beverage, failure to operate headlights, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to have registration plates
Case filed Feb. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Anthony Wayne Brandenburg, name change
Cases filed Feb. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Jami Sugg v. Aaron Sugg, divorce
Jonathan Simpson v. Timothy Simpson, Category I lawsuit
Michael Dustin Cruze v. Heather Rae Cruze, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Nicole Renee Dixon v. Bradley Todd Dixon, divorce
Doyle Richard Cobb v. Cherie Ann Hovey Cobb, divorce
Case filed Feb. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Charles Donald Gibson, estate
Maryville
Officers cited Amanda Lee Walden, 40, South Maple Street at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 10. Employees with Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, Maryville alleged that tried to leave without paying for an electric dog collar worth $115.99.
