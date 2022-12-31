COURT
Case filed Dec. 21 in the Law Division
of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James Taylor; Merlina Taylor v. Bradley Winegardner; Charter Communications, Inc., damages
Case filed Dec. 29 in the Equity Division
of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Heather Dawn LaStarza v. Nicholas Jarrod LaStarza, divorce
Arrests
• Greg Edward Tipton, 53, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 27 and charged with theft by shoplifting. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gabriel Bishop Tindell, 20, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:34 p.m. Dec. 28 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Myka Abagail Moats, 21, Butler Mill Road, Maryville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:11 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Lynn Lawson, 44, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Steven Haun, 43, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:29 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Michael Tucker, 47, Meade Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:26 a.m. Dec. 29 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Leonce Distefano Jr., 38, Vonore
• Stephen Victor Wallen, 43, Brookside Avenue, Maryville
• Jackie Denise Lail, 32, Knoxville
• Kasie Nicole Graham, 37, France Lane, Maryville
• Tausha Nichole Blackford, 38, Tazwell
• Lynn Ann Wyland, 55, Sevierville
• Kristina Michelle Hilgerson, 29, Atkins Way, Alcoa
• Rachel Denise Hodge, 34, Tallent Way, Maryville
Thefts
Blount County
• Tammy L. Ogle, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at 1:26 p.m. Dec. 21 that someone had taken her blue Motorola cellphone valued at $500 from her home.
• Mark G. Flynn, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, reported at 8:04 p.m. Dec. 21 that someone had taken a pair of oxygenators from vehicles parked at his residence. The total loss was estimated at $7,300.
Maryville
• Crystal Mahabirsingh, Bobwhite Circle, Maryville, reported at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 22 that someone had stolen a package from her porch. The total loss was estimated at $98.97.
• Zachary A. Stroth, Atchley Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:37 p.m. Dec. 25 that someone had taken the license plate from his vehicle. The total loss was estimated at $30.
• Taylor Ann Stitt, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 12:28 p.m. Dec. 26 that an iPad Pro and its case were missing from her car while it was parked at her home. The total loss was estimated at $822.
• Maranda Opal Hudgins, Wildwood Road, reported at 9:22 p.m. Dec. 18 that she left $100 in cash at a self-checkout at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 S., Maryville, and that it was not there when she returned.
Alcoa
• Tiffany Ann Cameron, Alcoa, reported at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 27 that someone had stolen her cousin’s gray Jeep Renegade from her home. No estimated loss was given.
Vandalism
Maryville
• Elizabeth Hembree, Mynders Avenue, Maryville, reported at 4:29 p.m. Dec. 23 that someone had attempted to pry the gas cap off her vehicle, damaging it so that it would not come off. The total damage was estimated at $20.
• Perry Lynn Russell, Level Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 28 that someone had scratched a line of paint off the hood, driver side doors and tailgate of his 2021 Fort F-150 while it was parked at Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza, Maryville. The total damage was estimated at $2,300.
Alcoa
• Kyle Patrick Orr, 33, Maryville, reported at 6:43 p.m. Dec. 22 that someone had etched a racial slur into the hood of his car. No estimated damage was given.
Fraud
Blount County
• Caitlin T. Lowe, High View Drive, Louisville, reported at 3:09 p.m. Dec. 21 that she had received three emails from Bank of America about an account opened in her name. The account and the card connected to it were frozen.
Maryville
• Michael J. Irwin, Columbus Street, Maryville, reported at 6:17 p.m. Dec. 27 that he had been contacted by an individual claiming to be the owner of the “Gentry and Sons Trucking” YouTube channel, who said he had won a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and needed to send them $400 through Moon Pay to claim his prize. Irwin said he sent the money, but never received any further instructions.
• Emma Jane Long, Shawn Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 28 that someone had used her debit card without her permission to purchase $300 of merchandise at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville.
Recovered Property
Alcoa
• An employee of Enterprise Rent a Car, 1400 Topside Road, Alcoa, reported at 4 p.m. Dec. 27 that they had found a baggie containing 2.8 grams of a crystalline substance in a returned rental vehicle. The baggie was placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department to be destroyed.
Traffic
Blount County
• Georgeanna L. Anderson was driving on Wrights Ferry Road near Christopher Lane at 10:52 p.m. Dec. 26 when her car began to slide off the snowy road. She attempted to get out of her car and was dragged underneath it until it ran over a small ditch, freeing her. Anderson, 30, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
Marriage Licenses
Dec. 16
• Martha Azucena Gradiz Amador, 40, and Cruz Ortega Escaramuza, 41, both of Knoxville
• Lindsey Morgan Owen, 28, of Knoxville, and Riley Taylor McBee, 26, of Clinton
• Ashlyn Kate Thompson, 26, and Doran Michael Smith, 25, both of Monroe, Louisiana
• Kayla Nicole Neuhard, 35, and Samantha Renea Bacon, 34, both of Sweetwater
• Cyrina Blair, 39, and Chris Dean Atkins, 37, both of Walland
Dec. 19
• Jered Dewayne Smith, 44, and Jamie Elizabeth Swann, 38, both of Maryville
• Benjamin Montague Sugg, 52, and Shawn Wolfe, 53, both of Maryville
Dec. 20
• Maddison Suzanne Marie Orr, 22, of Friendsville, and Cole Douglas Parks, 25, of Greenback
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.